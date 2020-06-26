10 Things to do Before Joining a B-School – PaGaLGuY

MBA schools across the nation are well-known for post-graduation education. The complexity revolving around the curriculum provides insightful knowledge to students about distinct corporate scenarios.

Major students land up in an undergraduate college by default. However, the decision to join a post-graduate college is voluntary and is taken with great analysis of specification, preferences, and other parameters.

An MBA degree is considered to be an investment since it requires a heavy sum of money and time dedication. The course is tough, and the subject complexity makes it difficult to grab the desired high salary package or placement.

However, major b-schools offer exceptional exposure to students and a helpful lane of opportunities at different levels. Moreover, this investment is subjective, and several factors must be considered well before joining any b-school across the country.

Here is a list of 10 things that should be analyzed to make the most out of your MBA degree.

A self SWOT analysis

A self-Swot analysis is essential to gauge the achievements and progress we are making over a duration of time. Maintaining an adequate profile before joining a prominent b-school will help in polishing your aspects and overcoming your weaknesses.

Your threats could be managed with strengths and greater scope of opportunities. Moreover, understanding your weaknesses will help you to grab the vital knowledge and to learn from the MBA degree.

Maintain a clear perspective and aim

It is essential to know why you are joining an MBA college and what is your key goal from the learnings. Questions about why you have opted for this field will be bombarded during multiple phases of the degree.

This question is asked to determine your personality, perspective, and analytical capabilities. An ideal answer often reflects clear-mindedness nature, determination, a goal-centric perspective, and much more.

Be updated with market trend

The market is continuously evolving and transforming with better trends and approaches. It is vital to understand the prevailing market situation and gain knowledge accordingly. Different aspects can hinder the placement activities and package distribution across colleges.

Demonetisation, H-1 B Visa changes, economic status of the country, etc. are certain factors affecting the corporate markets. Moreover, the internet is filled with hoax information and misconceptions about various MBA aspects. Therefore, grabbing accurate data could be tough but is equally essential.

Know the placement and recruitment procedure

Analyzing the information and data about various median, average, highest packages offered to various universities is vital. Since an MBA is an investment, recruitment process and placements play a key role n gaining the desired results.

An individual must be aware of the placement process, personal expectations, factors affecting the packages annually, and other vital parameters. A practical approach towards placements can help in eliminating unrealistic expectations of family, friends, and others.

Understand the distinct nature of graduate and post-graduate degrees

A post-graduate degree offers better exposure, learning, and real opportunities to a candidate. Therefore, an MBA is considered to be a professional degree. The learning scenario is different from schools and graduation colleges, and therefore, active participation and managing skills are expected out of every student.

The galore of opportunities will provide a real future possibility to every student. Therefore, understanding the difference between a professional post-graduation degree and graduation course to gain knowledge accordingly is vital.

Know your college campus well

Every management school follows a different decorum and pattern. Researching well about the campus, the faculty associated, the alumni circle, board of directors, current set of students, etc. could be of great value.

Moreover, activities, exposure, learning methods, etc. can also portray a lot about the campus. Being psychologically aware of the environment, you would be exposed to will help in settling at a better rate.

Be active and enhance your participation

It is recommended to shed the laziness and shyness away and adopt to better participation activities. During the MBA degree, an individual is exposed to people from different backgrounds and cultures.

These people excel in their respective fields and know better about the prevailing market trends. Therefore, being proactive in discussions and activities will help incoming contact with a better group of people. Hence, being lazy and avoiding people will make the matter worse.

Eliminate the ego

A management school exposes you to people with 5-year exceptional experience as well as with individuals with limited experience working on the same group project. This develops an egoistic wall between people due to their working styles, behaviours, and other factors.

An experienced individual tends to grab the attention of others, whereas younger students feel undermined and unacknowledged. Therefore, shedding the ego and adapting a better peer working behaviour will help in making the most out of your degree.

Build a networking sphere

Networking plays a key role in constructing a prominent working platform and culminating in professional opportunities. Networking helps in developing contacts for better opportunities, exposure, and overall experience.

Multiple forums are developed by the admission committee of different institutions to organize small meet-ups, pre-joining meets, networking groups, and much more. Moreover, before networking with seniors and alumni will help in understanding the real world outside.

Sufficient knowledge of common tools and applications

Sufficient knowledge of various applications like PowerPoint, Ms excel, etc. is important since major activities are carried out through these mediums. The corporate world runs based on these applications as well.

However, after joining a management school, it is difficult to find a person who can teach these tools effectively. Learning these ourselves would be time-consuming and hinder your assignment submissions. Therefore, these skills must be acquired beforehand to make the most out of your degree knowledge.

The MBA course is designed to sharpen the practical approaches and provide a better understanding of realistic corporate scenarios. The course of exhaustive and can hit a candidate at rock bottom due to course complexity and long-time duration. Therefore, polishing your skills beforehand can help you in making the most out of your MBA degree.

