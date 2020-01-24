Punjab Remote Sensing Centre Recruitment 2020: Apply for 08 Jr. Research Fellow and Project Fellow Posts on prsc.gov.in

Punjab Remote Sensing Centre Recruitment 2020

Punjab Remote Sensing Centre (PRSC) has summoned applications for the Junior Research Fellow and Project Fellow posts. Concerned aspirants can apply for Punjab Remote Sensing Centre (PRSC) recruitment process for the year 2020 through the recommended format on or before 03 February 2020.

Job Highlights:

Notification PRSC Recruitment 2020 for 08 Jr. Research Fellow and Project Fellow End Date of Submission Feb 3, 2020 Exam Date 13th and 14th February 2020 Official URL http://prsc.gov.in/ City Ludhiana State Punjab Country India Organization Punjab Remote Sensing Centre PRSC Education Qual Graduate, Post Graduate Functional Area Research

Vacancy Details:

JRF Web GIS Developer: 02 Posts

JRF Remote Sensing and GIS: 04 Posts

Project Fellow: 02 Posts

Eligibility Criteria:

Educational Qualification:

Junior Research Fellow Web GIS Developer:

E./B. Tech degree (Computer Science/IT or equivalent) +1year of work experience.

Or M. Tech degree in (Computer Science/ IT or equivalent).

Junior Research Fellow (JRF) Remote Sensing and GIS:

Post-graduation in relevant field + graduation in Science or Engineering only.

Project Fellow (PF):

or B. Tech in relevant field or post-graduation (Geography, Agriculture, Remote Sensing & GIS).

Age Limit:

Candidates must be of 37 years on 14 February 2020.

Note: Age relaxation to be provided as per recruitment notification norms, if applicable.

Pay Scale:

Junior Research Fellow Web GIS Developer Rs. 25000 per month including all allowances (consolidated). Junior Research Fellow (JRF) Remote Sensing and GIS Rs. 25000 per month including all allowances (consolidated). Project Fellow (PF): Rs. 10000 to Rs. 12000 per month including all allowances (consolidated).

How to Apply?

Eligible and qualified aspirants may apply for Punjab Remote Sensing Centre (PRSC) recruitment process for the year 2020 through the aforesaid format before 3rd February 2020.

For more detailed information, candidates can refer to the official notification or the PRSC website.

