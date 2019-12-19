CBSE 10th and 12th Board Class Date Sheet 2020 Released, Download now @www.cbse.nic.in

Ultimately, the CBSE board has declared the date sheet for both 12th and 10th class on 17th December 2019 on its official website.

So, unpacking the bags this time for final prep for students who are performing for class 10th and class 12th board exams this year. The students can obtain datasheet by logging in to the official website of CBSE @ www.cbse.nic.in and simply downloading it.

It is fit that the candidates take a printout of the date sheet and then prepare their study plan accordingly as this shall also help to avoid any confusion in dates of exams, as they designed to be the most crucial exams in a student’s life and so don’t just trust any purported date sheets doing routines on social media.

The class 10th examination will begin on 15th February 2020 and will conclude by 20th March 2020. The exams for the class 12th students will commence on 15th February 2020 and will conclude by 30th March 2020.

Also, it is foreseen that the final results for both class 10th and class 12th board exams will be declared in the month of April 2020.

As it is exam time and students are already on fire with passion of study or gas whatever the case might be but now the students will get ready for thoroughly with their exam preparations, and this has been better possible due to proper date sheet, which was not possible for the students to have a proper study as there was no direction early.

About the board-

As we are aware Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is one of the traditional education boards in India with thousands of schools from all over the country being part of CBSE. Each year CBSE conducts board exams for class 10th and class 12th students in the exam’s months i.e. February and March.

