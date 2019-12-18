CBSE Class 10th and 12th Board Exam Date Sheet 2019-20 Released, Check here for more details

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is one of the most popular education boards in India with thousands of schools from all over the country affiliated with CBSE. Every year CBSE conducts board exams for class 10th and class 12th students in the months of February and March.

As the examination time is just around the corner, the students are busy with their exam preparations, but without a proper date sheet, it is not possible for the students to have a proper study plan in place.

That is why the students have been eagerly waiting for the announcement of the date sheets for class 10th and 12th board exams. Finally CBSE has announced the date sheet for both these classes on 17th December 2019 on its official website.

Students who are appearing for class 10th and class 12th board exams this year, must log-on to the official website of CBSE @ www.cbse.nic.in and download the date sheet as soon as possible.

It is advisable that the candidates take a printout of the date sheet and then prepare their study plan accordingly. Candidates are advised to download the date sheet from the official website only and do not trust any purported date sheets doing rounds on social media.

As per the official date sheet, the class 10th examination will commence from 15th February 2020 and will conclude by 20th March 2020. The exams for the class 12th students will start from 15th February 2020 and will conclude by 30th March 2020.

CBSE also issued a statement while releasing the date sheet which read that “Based on the data, it has been observed that this year students have opted about 30,000 combinations of subjects in both class 10th and class 12th.”

Once the exams are over the next big moment for the students of both the classes is the announcement of the final result. It is expected that the final results for both class 10th and class 12th board exams will be announced in the month of April 2020.

Though, the final dates have not been announced yet. Therefore, students must regularly check the official website of CBSE for latest updates pertaining to the board exams and results.

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) –

Question: When will CBSE declare the date sheet for class 10th and 12th board exams?

Answer: has already released the date sheet on 17th December 2019.

Question: Which is the official website to download the date sheet?

Answer: must download the date sheet from www.cbse.nic.in

Question: When are the board examinations for class 10th and class 12th students commence?

Answer: board exams will commence from 15th February 2020.

Question: When will the result be declared by CBSE?

Answer: will declare the final result for class 10th and 12th exams in the month of April 2020.

