PSEB Class 12 Date Sheet 2020 Released at pseb.ac.in, Check here for Important Dates

PSEB announces the date sheet for Board Exams 2020

Punjab School Education Board is the official education board for the state of Punjab and operates under the Ministry of Education of the Punjab Government. Punjab School Education Board is responsible for conducting the board examinations for different classes across various schools operating under the aegis of Punjab School Education Board.

Till this year, Punjab School Education Board was responsible for conducting the board exams for class 10th and class 12th only. But this year onwards, the examinations for class 5th and Class 8th will now also be conducted by the PSEB.

As the examination time is fast approaching, students have been eagerly awaiting the accouchement of the date sheets for the PSEB Board Exams 2020 for class 5th, Class 8th, Class 10th, and class 12th.

Finally, the date sheet for PSEB Board Exams 2020 has been published on the official website of Punjab School Education Board @ www.pseb.ac.in.

Students who will be appearing for the class 5th, Class 8th, Class 10th, and class 12th to be organised by the PSEB should immediately log-on to the official website of the board and download their respective date sheets. It will help them prepare for their upcoming board exams in a planned and organised manner.

Students must refer to the official website of PSEB for latest information and updates pertaining to the upcoming PSEB Board Exams 2020 as all the official announcements will be made here only.

PSEB Board Exams 2020: Important Information

Students who are appearing for the PSEB Board Exams 2020 must not the below mentioned important information to avoid any confusion later on: –

Along with the date sheet, the board has also announced the timings for the examination.

Students will be given an additional 15 minutes for reading the question paper while the candidates who are differently-abled will be given an additional 20 minutes as well.

The class 5th board exams will be held from 11.00 AM to 2.15 PM while the class 8th board exams will be held from 9.00 AM to 12.15 PM.

For class 10th board exams, the examination timing will be 2.00 PM to 5.15 PM while the class 12th board exams will be held from 10.00 AM to 1.15 PM.

As per the date sheet, the class 5th board exams will start from 19th February 2020 and would end on 26th February 2020.

The class 8th board exams will start on 3rd March 2020 and will end on 14th March 2020.

board exams will start on 3 March 2020 and will end on 14 March 2020.

The board exams for class 10th students will start on 17th March 2020 and end on 8th Aril 2020.

The class 12th board exams will start from 3rd March 2020 onwards and will be ending on 27th March 2020.

PSEB Class 12 Date Sheet 2020 Released at pseb.ac.in, Check here for Important Dates

