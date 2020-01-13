Haryana Board HBSE Class 10th and 12th Exam Date Sheet 2020 Released at bseh.org.in, Check How to Prepare

An important update has been released by the Haryana School Education Board (BSEH) and it has announced the timetable for class 10th and class 12th board examination. The examination of the senior secondary will commence from 3rd March 2020 while the secondary examination will start from 4th March 2020.

Both the secondary and the senior secondary examination will be conducted in a single session, i.e. from 12:30 PM to 3:30 PM. The candidates who are appearing for the BSEH Class 10 and 12 Board examination can download respective admit cards for the board exams from the official website of BSEH i.e. bseh.org.in.

DATE SHEET OF BSEH CLASS 10

March 4 – Social Science

March 7 – Social Science

March 12 – English

March 17 – Mathematics

March 21 – Science

March 25 – Physical Education, Sanskrit, Urdu, agriculture, computer science, electives etc

March 26 – Media Entertainment, Banking, etc

March 27 – Punjabi, IT and ITES

DATE SHEET OF BSEH CLASS 12

March 3 – Hindi Core and English

March 5 – Economics

March 6 – Fine arts and Elective

March 11 – Mathematics

March 13 – Physical education

Mach 14 – Home science

March 16 – English core and elective

March 17 – Dance, military science and other electives

March 18 – Punjabi

March 19 – Chemistry, public administrator

March 20 – Geography

March 21 – Computer science, ITIS

March 24 – History, life science

March 25 – Agriculture, psychology

March 26 – Sanskrit, Urdu, Biotechnology

March 27 – Political science

March 28 – Hindustani Music, philosophy

March 30 – Sociology / entrepreneurship

March 31 – Stenographer, Banking and Automobile, IT and ITES

In order to pass in the examination, the students will have to secure at least 33 per cent of marks. However, the students who will fail in two subjects will be given a second chance that will be considered as a supplementary examination or a compartment examination.

Last year, there were around 4 lakh candidates had appeared for the Class 10 board examination. Out of which 57.39% of the students passed the examination.

In 2018 the pass percentage was 51.15%. In case of the Class 12 board examination, there were around 7,65,549 candidates who appeared for the board examination and out of which 63.84 % of candidates passed the examination.

HOW TO PREPARE FOR THE EXAMINATION?

The first thing the students should do is they should plan their studies according to the subjects given in the date sheet.

The next thing is it is important that they prepare a strategic plan by focusing on the important topics so that it can help them to cover up other topics later.

Another important thing to note is that the students should make notes which will be helpful for them to revise during the examination.

They should also practice the previous year papers to understand the pattern of the question paper.

