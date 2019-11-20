Bihar Board Exam 2020 Date Sheet Released on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in for Class 10th and 12th, Check here for Exam Dates

The State educational board for Bihar is the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), simply known as Bihar Board. The Bihar Board takes responsibility for the education of all the government schools in the city. Its functions comprise of all the duties that a board of education has to take up, that is, ensuring that students are educated in the latest curriculum, looking into the regulations for conducting examinations, organising board exams and evaluation of the papers.

The Bihar School Examination Board is gearing up for the upcoming board examinations for students of class 10 and class 12 in 2020. Students have begun their preparation process and have awaiting the release of the time-table or the date sheet for the exam, so as to get some clarity regarding the exam dates and streamline their preparations accordingly.

As of 19th November 2019, the Bihar School Examination Board has released the date sheet for Bihar Board Examination 2020 for students studying in Class 10. The board has released the date sheet on its official website which is, http://biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in/ and is easily available for the candidates to download it.

As per the time table released by the board, the class 10 board exams 2020 start from 17th February 2019 and will be over by 24th February 2020. It must also be noted that practical examinations are also conducted for students appearing for matric for class 10 exams. The practical examinations will be conducted a month before the written exams. Thus, the practical exams will start on 17th January and will be over by 24th February 2020.

The following are the dates for the class 10 Bihar Board Examination along with subjects –

17 th February 2020 – Science

February 2020 – Science 18 th February 2020 – Mathematics

February 2020 – Mathematics 19 th February 2020 – Social Science

February 2020 – Social Science 20 th February 2020 – English (General)

February 2020 – English (General) 21 st February 2020 – Mother tongue (Hindi, Bengali, Urdu, Maithili)

February 2020 – Mother tongue (Hindi, Bengali, Urdu, Maithili) 22 nd February 2020 – Second Language

February 2020 – Second Language 23 rd February 2020 – Holiday

February 2020 – Holiday 24th February 2020 – Elective Subject (Advanced Mathematics / Economics / Business / Sanskrit / Maithili / Farsi / Arabic)

It must also be noted that all these exams will be conducted in two shifts – Morning Session, which will be conducted between 9:30 am to 12:15 pm and Afternoon Session, which will be conducted between 1:45 pm to 4:30 pm.

Now that the time table is out, schools can start preparing the students according to the dates of the examination. Similarly, students should finish up subjects which on the latter end of the schedule. Since there are no gaps between the exams, students should also make sure that their preparation is very thorough and should not leave any topic for the previous day of examination.

Bihar Board Exam 2020 Date Sheet Released on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in for Class 10th and 12th, Check here for Exam Dates was last modified:

Read More