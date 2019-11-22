PSPCL Asst Lineman Document Verification (DV) Schedule Announced at pspcl.in, Check here for Important Dates

Punjab State Power Corporation Limited is an undertaking of Punjab Government and is responsible for managing the electrical connections and supply related tasks. From time to time, Punjab State Power Corporation Limited announces various recruitment drives every year.

These recruitment drives are undertaken to select suitable candidates for various vacancies available with the different departments of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL).

Recently PSPCL published a notification inviting applications from interested candidates for 3500 vacancies for the post of Assistant Lineman. Candidates were required to have completed ITI Apprenticeship in Electrician Trade or Wireman Trade.

As expected, numerous candidates applied for these vacancies. Ever since the candidates have been waiting for any announcement from Punjab State Power Corporation Limited regarding the ongoing recruitment drive.

Finally, the wait is over for the aspiring candidates as Punjab State Power Corporation Limited has announced the Document Verification process for the PSPCL Assistant Lineman Recruitment 2019.

Candidates should immediately log-on to the official website of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited as soon as possible to check their schedule for document verification. The details are available at www.pspcl.in.

The document verification process will commence for the candidates belonging to the Border Zone and West Zone from 25th November 2019. The schedule for different zones has been declared on the website from where the candidates should confirm their DV schedule.

PSPCL Recruitment 2019: Important Dates

Candidates must note the below mentioned important dates pertaining to the PSPCL Recruitment 2019 so that there is no confusion later on: –

PSPCL Asst. Lineman Document Verification Notification : 22 nd November 2019

PSPCL Asst. Lineman Document Verification Start : 25 th November 2019

PSPCL Asst. Lineman Document Verification Result : To be announced

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited for latest information and updates pertaining to the ongoing recruitment drive.

It is important for the candidates to bring along all the documents with them for the document verification process. They must bring originals as well as a set of photocopies for every document required. In case documents are incomplete or illegible, the application will be rejected.

Once the document verification process has been completed for all zones, the final list of the selected candidates will be released by PSPCL at a later date.

Different zones available under the PSPCL Recruitment 2019 are: –

Central Zone (Sangrur, Ludhiana, Fatehgarh Sahib)

North Zone (Nawanshahr, Jalandhar, Firozpur, Hoshiarpur, Faridkot, Kapurthala)

Border Zone (Pathankot, Amritsar, Tarn Taran, Gurdaspur)

West Zone (Sri Muktsar Sahib, Bathinda, Mansa, Fazilka)

South Zone (Mohali, Patiala, Rupnagar, Barnala)

Head Office (Freedom fighter, Ex-serviceman-self, Ex-serviceman-dependant, Freedom Fighter, Applicants from other states)

