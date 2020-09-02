Placement for EPGP Concluded at IIM Indore- Average Package of Rs. 24 Lakh

The placement process at various higher education institution has begun. However, the prevailing pandemic situation has disrupted the academic calendars of the institutions massively.

With a delay in placement process and interview sessions, updated academic calendars have been released by the several institutions in the best interest of their students. The placement process to has witnessed a major delay as compared to the previous year.

Notable institutions like IIM have been keeping a tab on the situation closely and planning schedules as per the present situation.

The placement sessions, however, have been delayed for a month now but as per the latest update, IIM Indore recently conducted the placement process for students f Executive Post Graduate Programme in Management (EPGP). The process was conducted for the batch of 2020.

The rock-solid foundation between the institute and its recruiters has proved fruitful since the overall response in the placement round was positive.

The average salary offered to young professionals at IIM Indore was of Rs. 24.10 lakh per annum, as per the information shared by the sources.

Moreover, the highest salary package was of Rs. 80 lakh per annum in the 2019-20 EPGP placement round. This indicated a massive jump of 153 per cent from last year’s highest salary package records.

About Executive Post Graduate Programme in Management (EPGP)

The Executive Post Graduate Programme in Management (EPGP) program is a one-year full-time residential program offered to young professional with a work experience of minimum 5 years.

The programme also has an incorporated international immersion module entitled “Advance Leadership Programme”.

This programme for the batch of 2020 was completed during September-October. Moreover, the Advanced Leadership Programme was conducted at SDA Bocconi in Milan, Italy.

The Executive Post Graduate Programme in Management (EPGP) program comprised of a total of 43 young professionals.

The placement round for these candidates saw notable companies and organisations like FIIT-JEE, Accenture- Technology, TCS, Vector Consulting, HSBC, Infosys, Cybertech, Atos Syntel, Domain Consulting, Wolters Kluwers, etc. among others renowned names.

The Executive Post Graduate Programme in Management (EPGP) program provided a holistic learning experience to a young professional with a zeal to innovate and bring life to great ideas.

The exceptional teaching methodology at IIM Indore has been transforming young minds into great leaders of tomorrow. The overall placement session witnessed a great talent hunt by eminent companies and organisation, thus, choosing the best minds polished by the institution.

Stay connected with fellow students on PaGaLGuY for CAT Exam 2020 Discussion

Stay connected with fellow students on PaGaLGuY for [Official] IIM-Indore PGP 2020-22 [Shortlisted for WAT/PI] Discussion

Read More