Average Salary Package at MDI Increases by 9.5 Percent 

Post the completion of post-graduation programme; several institutions have been discussing the final placement opportunities offered to students.

Amidst a sphere of global recession and economic disturbance, institutions and universities have been working rigorously to offer the best to the students in difficult times like these.

Therefore, in a recent update, the eminent Management Development Institute, Gurgaon has also put forward its annual placement updates.

The institution has reflected an overall average salary of Rs. 22.05 lakh per year. The data indicated an overall increase of 9.5 per cent than the previous year.

The highest salary package was offered by Amazon to the young professional at an institution. It is estimated that Amazon offered a salary package of Rs. 40.50 lakh per annum. However, this highest salary offer was slightly less than the one made last year.

The previous year the highest salary offer was made by Google of Rs. 40.79 lakh. Apart from the exceptional salary offers made this year, the median cost to company (CTC) also witnessed a hike by nearly 11 per cent.

The previous year, CTC was at Rs. 19.82 lakhs; however, for 2020, the number rose to a total of Rs. 22 lakhs. The information has been shared by Kanwal Kapil, Dean of Placement at MDI, Gurgaon in the latest update by the institution.

Here are a few highlights of the batch of 2018-20 and the annual placement process.

The batch of 2018-20 of PGPM programme comprised of a total of 239 students from the PGPM (Post-graduate Programme in Management), 60 students in PGHR (post-graduate programme in Human Resource Management) and a total of 60 students in PGPIM ( post-graduate programme in International Management).

The average salary package offered to students of these three distinctive programmes witnesses an overall hike in salary digits.

For the PGPM programme, the average salary increased from Rs. 19.89 lakh to Rs. 22.15 lakh per annum.

For the PGHR programme, the average salary increased from Rs. 20.93 lakh to Rs. 22.23 lakh per annum

For the PGPIM programme, the average salary increased from Rs. 20.33 lakh to Rs. 21.49 lakh per annum.

Among several recruiters who were a part of the annual placement process, the largest offers were made by some of the most eminent companies like IDFC First Bank, ICICI Bank and Deloitte USI. These companies made 13 offers each.

Airtel made around 10 offers

However, PwC Advisory made the highest offers. A total of 14 offers were made by the company at the annual placement call for the batch of 2018-20 at MDI, Gurgaon.

Here is a glimpse at the job profiles or sectors offered to the students at MDI, Gurgaon

S No Industrial Sectors Offers Made 1 Consulting 21 per cent 2 BFSI 20 per cent 3 Technology, Telecommunication and Media 17 per cent 4 FMCG/FMCD 15 per cent 5 Ecommerce 12 per cent 6 Conglomerate. Automobile. Energy and Logistics 11 per cent 7 Pharmaceutical and Healthcare 4 per cent

A total of 41 offers were made from the Ecommerce sectors, which has indeed reflected a sharp rise from the previous year. These offers were made by a total of 10 companies from different sections of the country.

The overall increase from the Ecommerce section is estimated to be around 141 per cent. However, offers from sectors like BFSI has been decreased this year. For the past 88 years, major offers were made by this sector of the corporate world.

Apart from the regular recruiters, the institution also witnessed new entries this year. Organisations and companies like Dell, Delhivery, IDFC First Bank, Lenovo, AkzoNobel, Tech Mahindra, Xiaomi, Tata Global Beverages and Grofers also participated in the annual placement call organised by the institution.

