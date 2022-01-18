NEEV 2021, A 3-day fest of Symbiosis Centre for Management and Human Resource Development

NEEV, Symbiosis Centre of Management and Human Resource Development’s annual B-school festival, is the country’s third largest corporate-cultural event. NEEV 2021, which took place on the 7th, 8th, and 9th of January, was a mix of numerous business and cultural activities. The enthralling 3-day event series put analytic and managerial talents to the test, while the night and its surprises shone brightly. Around 10,000 people attended the lively and exciting line-up of 25+ events and activities from the 40 B-school.

NEEV attracted sponsorships from some of the leading companies like Zebpay, Manorama Industries, and Patel Engineering to name a few. We are proud to collaborate with Zebpay, the title sponsor for NEEV 2021! Zebpay has been in the Cryptocurrency business since 2014 and has since become one of the fastest-growing and most popular cryptocurrency exchanges. The company continues to grow from strength to strength with their specialized blockchain technology and Bitcoin teams.

Business events like as Kotler Kaun, OpeRatio, SyncHRonize, Cipher, and Moneypoly introduced a series of challenges that highlighted the qualities of a world-class management. The final professionals in the departments of Marketing, Finance, HR, and Operations were unveiled after a series of arduous rounds. Augustus, on the quest for the top student manager, used unique case studies and business simulations to highlight the corporate experience. The winner received one of the most significant cash prizes offered at any business school.Atlantis Diaries, our keynote speaker event, saw eminent personalities like Rohit Roy, Ranveer Brar, Satyawart Kadian, and Major Vandana Sharma who shared some valuable insights and wisdom with the leaders of tomorrow.

Verve: The Dance Duel and Panache: The Fashion Face-off are two of the prominent cultural events in NEEV 2021. They provided a platform for dancers and fashion enthusiasts to demonstrate their potential and talent, and it drew a large number of participants from across the country. The event’s fantastic experience continued with stunning performances by prominent artists such as Akasa Singh and Vipul Goyal at the star-studded Celebrity Nights!

The theme of NEEV 2021 represented the idea of ‘Convergence,’ which believes in the power of confluence of ideas and visions.

