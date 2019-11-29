MP Board 10th Exam 2020, Check here for Exam Pattern and Question Papers

The Madhya Pradesh board of secondary education is situated in the state of Madhya Pradesh, India, and is the board which regulated education of school in the state. Being a government body, it is responsible for issuing guidelines which would serve as the advancement of and proper education system of higher education system in the state.

The board has however issued a blueprint in accordance with the class 10 examination to be held in the state for the academic year 2019-20. The blueprint reveals the pattern in which the questions will be presented. This way, the examinees who go through it thoroughly will be able to secure the overall insight, encouraging them to come up with strategies to ace the examination.

You may find the blueprint of all the subjects here, as you will find each and every aspect of the paper. Commencing with the chapters, the blueprint has the weight of every single chapter, which is to be included in the board examination of 2020.

Other things mentioned in the blueprint are the number of questions to be likely present from each of the chapters, along with the type of question. The links which are enclosed in this page will help candidates get to the PDFs of each of the chapter, based on which you can do your preparation. Candidates may download each of the chapter and refer to it in all term, strategising their studying pattern in order to score the best they can in the examination.

MP Board Class 10th Maths Question Paper Blueprint 2020 https://drive.google.com/file/d/1i6pwsJB8lSgYwNnMb9tBQLWFNyIUymkL/view?usp=sharing MP Board Class 10th Science Question Paper Blueprint 2020 https://drive.google.com/file/d/1EfLnmDoOCTsggZrW8fe82VYhgLdIIQGL/view?usp=sharing MP Board Class 10th Social Science Question Paper Blueprint 2020 https://drive.google.com/file/d/1hEBTM4wl0u8Zah82Q6dY0MNlVWzxdq0C/view?usp=sharing MP Board Class 10th English (Special) Question Paper Blueprint 2020 https://drive.google.com/file/d/1FtUcipxMVqmss3aOjSphGdDGbIB7AxJM/view?usp=sharing MP Board Class 10th English (General) Question Paper Blueprint 2020 https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Dve52CV0r2Hv2_X3PI5P8g5PpqiDUvxt/view?usp=sharing MP Board Class 10th Hindi (Special) Question Paper Blueprint 2020 https://drive.google.com/file/d/1moIrIv1qyUGAJL9Ec1qi1SA-cwkrrqMV/view?usp=sharing MP Board Class 10th Hindi (General) Question Paper Blueprint 2020 https://drive.google.com/file/d/1cWxB7G2HxUUgJqZawpmyD8tOI_eASZVP/view?usp=sharing MP Board Class 10th Sanskrit (Special) Question Paper Blueprint 2020 https://drive.google.com/file/d/1k9AtZxHqHzYN42SK4Ob2DM6j_GtlpDr-/view?usp=sharing MP Board Class 10th Urdu (Special) Question Paper Blueprint 2020 https://drive.google.com/file/d/1cyBZSCtQuPu3LIszPsbM8oNWEaNKimyf/view?usp=sharing MP Board Class 10th Urdu(General)Question Paper Blueprint 2020 https://drive.google.com/file/d/1c_aqKX-tvpRnotSPPz9ZAqxIUB-wRxdo/view?usp=sharing MP Board Class 10th Punjabi (General) Question Paper Blueprint 2020 https://drive.google.com/file/d/1hQFAITl-cmCpy7O2x5ZBd1YPNkNHBmsr/view?usp=sharing MP Board Class 10th Gujarati (General) Question Paper Blueprint 2020 https://drive.google.com/file/d/1WpoK3MJFc1bT1F3G3VzSBDCWUQNzrWrU/view?usp=sharing

Marks categorization

Each of the subject’s exam conducted would be of 100 marks. This is the final score which is the sum total of all the written exam combined with the internal assessment. The division has been done as, 80 marks for the theory paper, whereas 20 marks to be allotted as internal assessment/project work/practical examination.

