PGCIL Power Grid Assistant Engineering Trainee Recruitment 2020: Application Begins from 20th January at powergridindia.com

Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) is looking for committed, energetic and bright candidates to be hired for Assistant Engineering Trainee. Candidates who are interested can visit official website, which is Powergridindia.com for more details on the recruitment process.

Important Dates

Candidates can note the following important dates as released by PGCIL:-

The application form begins on 20th January 2020. The last date to submit an application form is 07th February 2020 The last date to submit the application fees is 07th February 2020

Vacancy Details

It is important to know the vacancy details as released by Power Grid Corporation Limited before the candidates apply for the post. They are as follows:-

Post Name General OBC (NCL) SC ST EWS Total AET – Electrical 34 20 14 6 8 82 AET – Electronics 4 2 2 1 1 10 AET – Civil 8 4 3 2 1 18 Total 46 26 19 9 10 110

Eligibility Criteria

It is mandatory for candidates to meet the eligibility criteria, as mentioned by PGCIL. They are as follows:-

Candidate should be of 28 years of age to apply for the post. The age relaxation for the OBC candidates is 3 years and 5 years for the SC/ST candidates and 10 years for PwD candidates Candidates should be an engineering graduate

Selection Process

Candidates would be selected on the basis of marks scored in the relevant paper of GATE 2019. The shortlisted candidates will need to appear for the group discussion and the personal interview round.

It is mandatory to have a valid and qualified score in the corresponding paper of GATE. It should also be noted that only GATE score of 2019 will be considered and neither GATE 2018 nor GATE 2020 will be considered for the selection process.

