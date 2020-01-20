Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020 Conducted on 20th January 2020

The third edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020 held on 20th January 2020 where PM Narendra Modi interacts with the students, teachers and the parents. In this session, he shared all the important tips to prepare for the examination.

As per the reports, there will be a total of 2,000 students who will attend the session at Talkatora Indoor Stadium, New Delhi. The students attending the event were selected on the basis of an essay competition.

Various news channels were broadcasting the interaction session from 11 AM onwards. So, the other students can watch it on their TV. Also, the interested students can watch this program on YouTube, and the Twitter handles of the Press Information Bureau (PIB) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, respectively.

The students who are selected to attend the event will also get a chance to ask questions to the Prime Minister. And the students have been shortlisted on the basis of the essays they had submitted earlier on five subjects. The subjects were: Gratitude is Great, Your Future Depends on Your Aspirations, Examining Exams, Our Duties, Your Take, and Balance is Beneficial.

In a statement made by the HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal, he said that there is a lot of excitement and enthusiasm among the students, teachers and the students. And this excitement is not only because they are getting a chance to attend this unique event, but they will also get a chance to get valuable tips from the Prime Minister who aims to ensure that the students take exams in a relaxed atmosphere and are not undertaking stress so that in the end they come up with better results in the long run.

In the first instalment of PM Narendra Modi’s Pariksha Pe Charcha, Modi released his book the ‘Exam Warriors’. This book has simple anecdotes which aim to help the students to develop various methods or mantras in order to overcome the stress related to the examination.

This event also saw thousands of students discussing their fears and other problems with the PM and there were also questions being raised regarding the various aspects of examination, career and life.

According to a senior official, this year there were around 2.6 lakh students who registered to attend this interactive session. Last year, there was around 1.4 lakh of students who registered for the interaction session. Also, in the 2018 edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha, PM Modi answered 10 questions and in the 2019 edition, he answered 16 questions.

Initially this year the event was scheduled to be held on January 16th, 2020 but eventually it got rescheduled on 20th January 2020 due to festivals across the country.

