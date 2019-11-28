IGKV Raipur Recruitment 2019: Apply For 66 Assistant Professor Posts, Steps How to Apply and Check here for Vacancies Detail

Indira Gandhi Krishi Vidhyalaya, which goes by the initials IGKV and an alternative name Indira Gandhi Agricultural University (IGAU), has its establishment in the Raipur city of Chhattisgarh, and know for its quality education regimes relating to agricultural domain.

IGKV is now in seek of young aspirant who wishes to join the university as Assistant Professors. Vacancy list released by the University states a vacancy of 66 posts, and they are inviting application up to 31 December 2019.

Candidates who possess the education qualification they are in need of will be given a chance to compete and secure a job at this notable institution, in Raipur. The invitation of application has been started, and the candidates who possess the thereby said qualification may visit the official website of the institute and registered on or before the said date. The hiring process will also have a written test included.

Vacancy list issued by the organization is as follows:

Assistant Professor-66 Posts

Agricultural Economics-06

Agricultural Extension-06

Agricultural Statistics-06

Agronomy-06

Entomology-06

Farm Machinery & Power Engineering-06

Genetics & Plant Breeding-06

Fruit Science-03

Vegetable Science-03

Livestock Production Management-06

Plant Pathology-06

Soil Science & Ag. Chemistry-06

Education qualification

University provided the insight of only inviting pose graduation students. Interested individuals must possess a Masters degree, belonging to any of the above-mentioned domain of Agriculture/Agricultural Engineering/Veterinary faculty. Must is a score of 55%, which is also considered to be proportionate to 6.50 scales. Also, proper academic records possessing students shall be preferred.

Mandatory for the Master’s is NET and candidates must possess it, the university states it in an issued notification in NAAS as well, and NET is managed by ICAR/UGC/CSIR.

Age barriers

Candidate of age 35 years or lesser are invited for the application, who possess the said qualification. Issue of the upper age limit will be done and released when the application process ends on 31 December 2019.

The present issue of upper age limit has been made, and age relaxation is only indicated towards the resident of Chhattisgarh. The rules applicable are of C.G. Govt. Rules, where ST, SC, OBS and women candidates will only be granted with the upper age relaxation.

Application Fee

A fee is to be paid to the university in order to compete for the 66 posts, where candidates belonging to the UR and OBC shall be required to pay Rs.1000/- whereas candidates who belong to the category of SC and ST will be required to pay Rs.5000/-

Remuneration details

Pay granted to the selected candidates will be of Academic level 10. The university situated in Raipur will grant you a remuneration of Rs. 15,600-39,100+AGP 6,000/- if you make it to the job.

