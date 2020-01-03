PM Modi’s Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020 Rescheduled on 20 January @pariksha-pe-charcha-2020, Check for other Details

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s interaction programme “Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020” that was supposed to be conducted on January 16th, 2020, but it was postponed on the occasion of Pongal, Makar Sankranti, Lohri, Onam and other festivals. The interaction programme is now rescheduled to 20th January 2020 at 11:00 AM.

The HRD Ministry claimed that there is a lot of excitement and enthusiasm among the teachers, students, teachers and parents.

This event is held not only to participate but it will also help the participants to receive valuable tips from the Prime Minister in order to help the students to take the exams in a relaxed atmosphere without any stress so that they can handle the examination in a good way and get better results in the long run.

For the third edition of the Interaction Programme, the HRD Ministry, in partnership with MyGov, has launched a ‘short essay’ competition for students of classes 9 to 12.

However, the first edition of the Prime Minister’s Interaction Programme “Pariksha Pe Charcha” with the school and college students was held on 16th February 2018 at Talkatora Stadium, New Delhi, and the second edition was held in January 2019.

The third edition of the Prime Minister’s Interaction Programme “Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020”, the students will be required to compose their own opinion on any of the five topics. The maximum characters that a participant could use are 1,500 characters.

The five topics that the student can choose from for giving their opinion in the Interaction Programme are as follows:

Gratitude is great

Your future depends on your aspirations

Examining exams

Our duties your takes and

Balance is beneficial.

The selected participants will get an opportunity to attend the interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Also, the best responses will be featured in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Interactive Session with Students that is scheduled to be held in New Delhi.

If the participants have any questions regarding the Interaction Programme, they can submit their questions to the Hon’ble Prime Minister in a maximum of 500 characters.

The last date of the application submission is already closed on 23rd December 2019. However, the candidates can check the official website for more detailed information.

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) –

Question: When is the last date of registration for the Prime Minister’s Interaction Programme 2020?

Answer: The registration date is already closed on 23rd December 2019.

Question: When will the Prime Minister’s “Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020” be held?

Answer: It will be held on 20th January 2020.

Question: What are the themes for the Interaction programme?

Question: What is the official website for the PM’s Pariksha Pe Charcha?

Answer: pariksha-pe-charcha-2020

