2.63 Lakh Entries Received for the PM Modi’s Pariksha Pe Charcha Program

The Pariksha Pe Charcha Program has received a stupendous response for its upcoming third edition. It is an annual program which allows the students from various schools across the world to get a chance to interact with the PM Narendra Modi and participate in a discussion regarding coping with the examination stress.

This year, the ministry of human resource development has received more than 2.63 lakh entries from students interested in participating in the Pariksha Pe Charcha Program. Last year, this number was around 1 lakh. This increase signifies the rising popularity of the Pariksha Pe Charcha Program with the students.

In order to select the students for the Pariksha Pe Charcha Program this year, the government had asked the students to write an essay on any of the five themes specified i.e.

Our Duties, Your Take

Gratitude is Great

Examining Exams

Balance is Beneficial

Your future depends on your aspirations

Students were also asked to suggest the questions they would like to pose in front of the prime minister. The entries from the students were to be submitted through the www.mygov.in website. Additionally, Kendriya Vidyalayas, Navodaya Vidyalayas, and CBSE were also instructed to hold contests for selecting the best questions and essays which were to be shared with the ministry of human resource development.

Out of the 2.63 lakh entries received by the Ministry of Human Resource Development, a total of 1,050 students from across 28 countries have been selected for the Pariksha Pe Charcha Program to be held at Talkatora Stadium in Delhi.

The program was previously scheduled to be held on 16th January 2020 but due to the ongoing festive season, the date for the Pariksha Pe Charcha Program has been postponed to 20th January 2020. Moreover, this year only the students will get a chance to ask the questions from the prime minister.

Last year, the teachers, as well as the parents, got a chance to interact with the prime minister. It will be interesting to note how many questions the prime minister will be taking during the current edition of the Pariksha Pe Charcha Program. In the 2018 edition, the prime minister took 16 questions while in the 2018 edition, 10 questions were taken by the prime minister.

