Know all about the Distance MBA Programme at Osmania University 

With an aim to transform the educational system southern Indian, the Osmania University was founded in the year 1918. With a prime location at the hi-tech city of Hyderabad, the university has been providing key learning deliverables to young minds since its establishment.

With an exceptional curriculum and holistic teaching methodology, the university has been gaining momentum since the beginning of times.

Self-paced learning courses and programmes have been designed to bring the best out of young minds and prepare them for the future.

The industry requires well-skilled, and high-profile professionals and therefore, the university has been polishing candidates to prepare them for career hurdles.

Will well-defined courses and programmes, the university is notable for the Post-Graduate Diploma programme in Business Management among other courses offered annually.

The distance education programmes offered by the institution promises effective placement opportunities along with career stability. Moreover, the institution has also been offering annual placement opportunities for its students.

The apex institution of the country, UGC, has provided accreditation to the Osmania University, Hyderabad. UGC is responsible for recognising all the eminent universities and institutions of the country, thus, providing them with accreditation.

Apart from UGC, Osmania University has also been recognised by DEC, Distance Education Council. Along with these accreditation providing authorities, the university has also been accredited by UPE and NAAC.

Therefore, to summarise, Osmania University has been accredited by the following educational councils.

UGC- University Grant Commission DEC- Distance Education Council UPE – Unreimbursed Partner Expenses NAAC- National Assessment and Accreditation Council

Courses and programme offered by the Osmania University, Hyderabad

The university has been gaining momentum for the eminent courses and programmes it offers to several aspirants from across the country. The university has been a core believer of holistic development of students through unique teaching methodology, networking sessions, practical critical thinking abilities and much more.

The university is well-known for the post-graduation diploma courses it offers in the sphere of business management. However, some of the specialisation courses in business management it offers every year are mentioned herewith.

Finance Management Human Resource Management Marketing Management

Fee structure and Course Duration

The programme has been designed through semesters which are conducted throughout the two-year programme. Each course has been divided into a total of 4 semesters. Every semester is usually six months. Each semester comprises of different subjects/topics which are delivered to the students.

A semester-wise fee is charged by the students for the programme opted by them. The course fee for each semester is approximately Rs. 7,500, thus, contributing to a total fee of Rs. 30,000 for the whole 2-year programme. However, the fee is likely to differ slightly from one specialisation course to another.

Admission Process at Osmania University, Hyderabad

In order to apply at the university for any of the specialisation courses offered, an aspirant must look apply through the online portal of the university.

The university conducts admission for eminent candidates every year, and therefore the admission registration and application link are generated only at that duration.

Post the submission of a registration and application form through the online portal of the university; the candidates are then required to submit a demand draft of Rs. 300 to the University Director, PGRR Centre for Distance Education Bureau, Osmania University, Hyderabad.

The annual entrance examination conducted by the university helps in the selection of eminent candidates for the programmes offered. Based on the scorecard of OUCET, a seat is allotted to the aspirant.

In admission in any of the post-graduation programmes, the aspirant is expected to fulfil the eligibility criteria as released by the university authorities.

Eligibility Criteria for the admission process

The eligibility criteria and guidelines announced by the university authorities must be fulfilled by the registered candidates; only then the application would be considered.

Moreover, the inability to fulfil the eligibility criteria for the selection process would result in the disqualification of the aspirant’s form. The eligibility criteria have been mentioned herewith.

The aspirants must score relevant marks/rank in the ICET (Integrated Common Entrance Test). In case, the aspirants fail to apply for ICET; then they can appear for the annual entrance exam conducted by the Osmania University. The candidates are also expected to have a minimum score of 50 per cent in their graduate programme or any other equivalent course. The aspirants must have completed their graduation from either Osmania University or any other recognised institution.

The programmes offered by the university can provide career stability and further opportunities for aspirants willing to develop a career in business management.

With an affordable fee structure, the aspirants can get access to a wide variety of courses and programmes. The Osmania University is often compared to IGNOU for the curriculum deliverables it offers to the students.

Stay connected with fellow students on PaGaLGuY for CAT Exam 2020 Discussion

Read More