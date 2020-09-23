CPGET 2020: Learn Everything about the Coveted Entrance Exam

In a recent update on entrance examinations and admission, the notable Osmania University has opened the application window for CPGET 2020 aspirants for further admission into the wide variety of postgraduate programmes.

The university conducts the Common Postgraduate Entrance Test (CPGET) every year and selects eminent students based on their merits for selection of various courses and programmes.

The aspirants can seek admission into postgraduate courses and programmes like MSc, MA, Integrated courses, management programmes and much more.

The CPGET scores are accepted by several notable universities and institutions like Mahatma Gandhi, Palamuru, Osmania, Kaktiya, Satavahana, Telangana and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological universities.

The registration window for CPGET 2020 was opened from 18th September. Aspirants can fill the application form through a link provided on the Osmania.ac.in or tscpget.com

CPGET 2020: Examination Schedule and Details

As per the latest updates, the authorities will conduct the examination on 31st October 2020. The application window has been opened, and the students would be allowed to fill the application form till 19th October 2020 without any late fee.

However, the students also have an option of filling the application form till 29th October wherein a late fee would be applied along with the general application fee. A fee of an additional 500 rupees would be made mandatory for late applicators.

CPGET 2020: Know how to apply

The application form for CPGET 2020 has been made available on the online portals. Aspirants can visit the above-mentioned website for filling out the application form.

However, before filling the application form, there are a few things with the candidate must keep handy including authentic documents like address proof, identity proof, academic qualifications, photographs, etc. among other requirements.

Having a relevant payment option is also important for submitting the application fee after filling out the form.

If in case, the application fee is not submitted then the application form of the candidate for CPGET 2020 would be rejected, and they would not be able to receive their respective admit cards or sit for the examination.

Here are a few steps which the aspirants must follow while filling the application form for CPGET 2020. The link has been generated on tscpget.com

Step 1 – the candidate must have a good internet connection. They must access the official website, tscpget.com for filling out the application form from their laptops, desktops, or smartphones

Step 2– the link with the title of ‘fill application form’ has been generated on the official website. The aspirants can click and register themselves first

During the registration process, the candidate would be allotted individual credentials. These credentials would be required to check the status of the applicant’s admission, and therefore, it must be preserved carefully for the future.

Step 3– after the registration process, the aspirants would be directed towards the application form. Here the candidate would be required to fill in authentic details like name, parent’s name, address, contact details along with certain documents like academic certificates, category documents, identity proof and address proof among other.

The aspirants would also be required to upload the scanned copies of their passport size photograph and a signature. The signature and photograph must be of the appropriate dimensions, as mentioned in the guidelines.

The aspirants are advised to read the guidelines carefully before filling out the application form.

CPGET 2020 Application Fee

The application fee for filling the CPGET 2020 form varies from one category to another. The fee details as per different categories are mentioned herewith.

S No Category Fee details 1 General Category Rs 800 2 Reserved category Rs 600 3 For each additional subject Rs 450

CPGET 2020 Examination Pattern

Understanding the examination pattern can help the aspirants in drawing an effective preparation strategy before the examination. Therefore, the exam pattern and sectional division hold key important.

Determining the number of questions, total marks, sectional duration, etc. must be the initial step while preparing for the test. Here are a few details regarding the examination format for CPGET 2020.

Each candidate would be allotted a total of 90 minutes for answering all the questions in the paper.

A total of 100 objective questions would be asked carrying one mark each. Therefore, the maximum marks in the paper would be 100.

Each question will be based on different skills or subjects; wherein every candidate would have to choose the correct answer among different questions. The questions would vary as per the subject or course opted for.

Aspirants who have opted for MSc biochemistry, forensic science, microbiology, genetics, or environmental science would be given two sections in the paper to answer.

Part A will comprise questions worth 40 marks based on chemistry subjects, whereas Part B will comprise of questions worth 60 marks based on different optional subjects. Similarly, the examination format will slightly vary as per the subject or course opted for.

The aspirants must keep a tab on the official website for updates on CPGET 2020 exam schedule, admit card, marking scheme and test pattern among other essential details.

