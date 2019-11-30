OPSC Junior Assistant Admit Card 2019 for Written Exam Released on opsconline.gov.in, Steps to Download here

OPSC Junior Assistant Admit Card 2019

The admit card for the written exam the post of Junior Assistant has been released by the Odisha Public Service Commission. Candidates applied for the exam can download their admit card from the official website of OPSC.

Total number of candidates qualified for appearing in the exam on the scheduled dates and time are 11495. Candidates can check the roll numbers of examinees and centre details from the admit card.

The admit card can be downloadable by providing candidate’s registration number and date of birth.

OPSC Jr Assistant Exam is scheduled to be on 7th December (Saturday) and 8th December (Sunday) 2019 across the state at 33 centres of Orissa. The exam will be consisting of 3 Papers i.e. Paper 1 Language Test (English and Odia), Paper 2 General Knowledge and Paper 3 Mathematics & Basic Computer Skills.

The Paper 1 will be held on 07 December from 2 PM to 4 PM, Paper 2 and Paper 3 will be conducted on next day from 10 AM to 11 AM and 1:30 PM to 4:30 PM respectively.

The official website to check the admit card and get details on the OPSC Junior Assistant 2019 exam is www.opsconline.gov.in .

Steps to download OPSC Admit Card:

Visit the official website of OPSC.

Click on the “Download Admission Certificate & Instruction to Candidates for the Written Examination to be held in connection with Recruitment to the Posts of Jr. Assistant in Office of OPSC [Advt. No. 09 of 2019-20]” link on the home page.

Enter your credentials to login and click on “Submit”.

Check and download OPSC Jr Assistant Hall Ticket.

The direct link to download the exam centre and candidate’s detail is here, OPSC Jr Assistant Exam Centre and Candidates List – Direct Link.

Keep visiting the official website for more updates and timely information on the exam.

Also read, OPSC Civil Service Document Verification Admit Card 2019.

