OPSC Veterinary Assistant Surgeon and Civil Surgeon Post Exam 2019-20 Schedule Released on opsc.gov.in, Check Details Here

OPSC Veterinary Assistant Surgeon and Civil Surgeon Post Exam 2019-20 Schedule

The Odisha Public Service Commission announced that the candidates for the post of Veterinary assistant surgeon and Civil surgeon will be recruited through a written examination. The notification was released was on the 18th of November while the date of the exam was not mentioned. An official notification has been announced by the Odisha Public service commission that the exam dates for the recruitment for the post of Veterinary assistant surgeon and Civil surgeon will be conducted on 12th January 2020 and 2nd February 2020.

Important Dates:

The important dates which the candidates must make note of are as follows:

Events Dates Date of the Veterinary assistant surgeon exam 12th January, 2020. Date of the Civil surgeon exam 2nd February 2020.

Exam Pattern:

The exam pattern for the Veterinary assistant surgeon exam is as follows:

The exam will be on the basis of multiple-choice questions.

The exam will be divided into 2 papers, Paper 1 and Paper 2.

Paper will consist of 2 parts which are General Awareness and a subject specific paper.

Paper 1 will be conducted for 200 marks.

There will be a total of 200 questions in paper 1, each question carries 1 mark each and there is a negative marking of 0.25 marks for every wrong answer given.

Paper 2 is divided into 2 parts, which are General Awareness and an animal specific paper.

There will be a total of 200 questions which carries 1 mark each and also there is negative marking of 0.25 mark.

The civil surgeon exam will be conducted for a total of 100 marks and the duration of the examination will be for 1 and a half hour. The examination will be having only multiple-choice questions.

Also read, OPSC ACF and Forest Ranger Admit Card 2019.

<noscript><iframe title="OPSC VETERINARY ASSISTANT SURGEON RECRUITMENT 2019" width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/tYs8P_svaAo?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

OPSC Veterinary Assistant Surgeon and Civil Surgeon Post Exam 2019-20 Schedule Released on opsc.gov.in, Check Details Here was last modified:

Read More