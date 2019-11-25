OPSC Civil Service Document Verification Admit Card 2019 Released on opsc.gov.in, Get Direct link to download here

OPSC Civil Service Document Verification Admit Card 2019

The Call letter for the OPSC Civil Service Document Verification Exam has been released by the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC). Candidates can download the admit card from the official website of OPSC.

The Document Verification for the OPSC Civil Service Exam will begin from 28th November 2019 and end on 4th December 2019. There is a short notification released on the official website which mention to carry all the essential original documents.

The Document Verification exam will be in two sessions. The essential credentials are required to download the admit card. The credentials required are Registration No, Date of birth on the specified place on the official website.

The official website to check the OPSC Civil Service DV Call Letter 2019 is www.opsc.gov.in . Candidates can download by following below instructions.

Steps to Download OPSC Civil Service DV Call Letter 2019:

Visit the official website of OPSC.

Click on the “What’s New available” on the Home page.

Go to the “Download Intimation Letter for the Document Verification in connection with Odisha Civil Services Examination-2018 [Advt. No. 05 of 2018-19]” link.

You will get a New Window to login.

Check and download the admit card.

Take a print of the admit card for future reference.

The direct link to download the admit card is here, Direct Link for OPSC Civil Service DV Call Letter 2019.

The admit card is a mandatory document to be carried to the exam centre along with a photo ID card. Without admit card, candidates will not be allowed to enter the exam centre. The admit card will contain all the essential details like exam date, time, venue etc.

Candidates are advised to visit Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) for latest updates and timely information.

