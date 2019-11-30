Karnataka SSLC Class 10th Board Exam 2020 Schedule

The class 10th board exam for Karnataka SSLC will be from 27th March to 9th April 2020. The notification regarding Karnataka SSLC board exam timetable has been released by the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB). Students appearing in the class 10th board exam can download the time table from the official website.

The first language exam will be carrying 100 marks and the rest of the subjects will be carrying 80 marks each.

KSEEB released SSLC and PUC exam time table:

Name of the Event Dates Class 10th Board starts on 27th March 2020 Class 10th Board ends on 9th April 2020 Practical and Oral Exam on 11th April 2020

The official website to get more details on the exam is http://kseeb.kar.nic.in/ .

Exam Pattern:

Candidates will be given 15 minutes extra time to read the question paper. This has been made clear through the official notification released on the website.

The first language exam will be for 100 marks.

Other subjects will carry for 80 marks.

Time duration for the first language exam is 3 hours and 15 minutes.

Time duration for the rest of the exam is 3 hours.

Candidates will get 15 mins for reading the question paper.

One hour extra will be given to differently-abled candidates.

Around 8.41 lakh students had appeared for the SSLC or class 10 board exam of Karnataka board previous year.

Candidates can stay tuned to the official website and our page for more updates on the exam.

Also read, Karnataka Board 2nd PUC Time Table 2020.

<noscript><iframe width="640" height="480" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/kUYnRKHdQMs?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

Karnataka SSLC Class 10th Board Exam 2020 Schedule Released on kseeb.kar.nic.in, Check Details here was last modified:

Read More