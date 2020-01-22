OPSC Civil Judge Prelims 2020 Admit Card Released on opsc.gov.in, Direct Link to Download here

OPSC Civil Judge Prelims 2020 Admit Card

The OPSC Civil Judge Prelims 2020 Admit Card has been released by the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC). Candidates applied for this exam can download the admit card from the official website of OPSC.

The OPSC Civil Judge Prelims 2020 exam is being held against the advertisement number 12/2019-20. This OPSC recruitment exam is being held to fulfil the recruitment of 51 vacant posts of Civil Judge in Odisha Judicial Service 2019 under Law Department.

The pay scale for the selected candidates will be Rs. 27700-770-33, 090-920-40,450-1080-44770/- with usual dearness allowance and other allowances as sanctioned by the Government of Odisha. The OPSC Civil Judge Prelims 2020 Exam is being scheduled to be held on 2nd February 2020 at various exam centres.

The site to get more details on the exam and to download the OPSC Civil Judge Prelims 2020 Admit Card is www.opsc.gov.in . Candidates can directly download their OPSC Civil Judge Prelims 2020 Admit Card by following the below mentioned steps.

Steps to Download OPSC Civil Judge Prelims 2020 Admit Card:

Visit the official Web link of OPSC as mentioned in the above paragraph.

Click on the “OPSC Civil Judge Prelims 2020 Admit Card” on the homepage.

Enter the Registration Number, Date of Birth and click on the submit button.

OPSC Civil Judge Prelims 2020 Admit Card will get displayed on the screen.

Check and download and save the OJS admit card for future reference.

The direct link to download the admit card is here, OPSC Civil Judge Prelims 2020 Admit Card.

Exam Pattern:

OPSC Civil Judge Prelims 2020 will be of one paper carrying 100 marks.

The exam will be of duration of one and half hours.

The questions will be of objective judge questions of multiple choice on the subjects covering Constitution of India, Code of Civil Procedure, Code of Criminal Procedure, Evidence Act, Indian Penal Code, Limitation Act, Transfer of Property Act, Contract Act, Law of Succession and Specific Relief Act.

Candidates who will qualify in the prelims will be called for mains exam. Keep visiting the official website of OPSC for more updates and timely information.

Also read, OPSC Assistant Fisheries Officer 2020 Recruitment.

<noscript><iframe title="Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) Civil Judge Requirement 51 Post" width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/ekK77rkhnBQ?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

Read More