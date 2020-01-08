HomeJobs & Careers Articles
    • UPTET 2019 Paper 1 Exam Analysis; Check for Details here

    UPTET 2019 Paper 1 Exam Analysis: Candidates can check the detailed exam analysis in this article.

    UPTET 2019 Paper 1 Exam Analysis

    Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2019 for filling up the post of primary level and upper primary level teachers in different schools across the nation was directed on 8 January 2020. After the completion of the test, candidates are now searching for the UPTET analysis and the question difficulty level. The test analysis will help the aspirants for the forthcoming teaching assessments in 2020. Also, the examination will give a thought regarding the attempts and expected cut off for all subjects.

    Exam Analysis:

    The test was directed in 2 shifts (Paper I) and (Paper-II). The key points, difficulty level, and subject-wise analysis and opinion from the aspirants who took the test have been discussed below.

    Exam Analysis (Paper 1):

    The paper consisted of 150 questions for a sum of 150 marks. The test duration was 2 hours 30 minutes. The test comprised of 5 segments for 30 questions each.

    Segments Number of Questions Total Marks Duration
    Language 1Hindi) 30 30 2 hour 30 minutes
    Child Development and Methodology and Pedagogy 30 30
    Language 2 (English) 30 30
    Mathematics 30 30
    Environmental Studies 30 30
    Total 150 150

    Paper I: Good Attempts

    The overall difficulty level of the test was moderate too difficult in nature. According to the candidates, the Child Pedagogy Section was tough. Math was very simple when compared with the earlier years’ papers.

    The segment wise difficulty level and decent attempts are given in the following table.

    Segments Total Number of Questions Difficulty Level Good Attempts
    Child Development &amp; Pedagogy 30 Moderate-tough 15-20
    Mathematics 30 Simple-Moderate 21-23
    Environmental Science 30 Simple – Moderate 18-20
    Language I (Hindi) 30 Simple -Moderate 18-20
    Language II (English) 30 Moderate 20-22

