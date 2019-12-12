OPSC ACF and Forest Ranger Admit Card 2019 Out on opsconline.gov.in, Direct Link to Download here

OPSC ACF and Forest Ranger Admit Card 2019

The Call letter for Assistant Conservator of Forests and Forest Ranger Posts has been released by the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC). Candidates applied for this OPSC ACF 2019 exam can download their admit card from the official website of OPSC.

This recruitment exam 2019 is being organised by the Odisha Public Service Commission for fulfilling the requirement of 67 posts of Assistant Conservator of Forests and Forest Ranger against Advertisement No. 22 of 2018-19.

To apply for this position, one need to have at least one of the following subjects namely, Botany, Chemistry, Geology, Mathematics, Physics, Statistics, Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry and Zoology or a Bachelor’s Degree in Agriculture, Forestry or in Engineering.

The official website of OPSC to get more details on the OPSC ACF & Forest Ranger 2019 exam and download the admit card is www.opsc.gov.in .

Steps to download OPSC ACF & Forest Ranger Admit Card 2019:

Visit the official website of OPSC as mentioned in the above paragraph.

Click on the “OPSC ACF & Forest Ranger Admit Card 2019” link on the home page.

Enter the credentials required to login into the account.

Check and download the admit card.

Take a print of the OPSC ACF & Forest Ranger Admit Card for future use.

The direct link to download the admit card is here, Direct Link for OPSC ACF & Forest Ranger Admit Card 2019.

Candidates appearing for the exam can also get the exam schedule released on the official website.

Keep Visiting the official website of Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) for latest updates regarding the recruitment exam for Assistant Conservator of Forests and Forest Ranger Posts.

