UPTET Admit Card 2019 to be Out Today on updeled.gov.in, Check for More Details here

UPTET Admit Card 2019

The admit card for the state Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) to be released today by the UP Pariksha Niyamak Pradhikari, Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. Candidates applied for the UPTET 2019 exam can download their admit card from the official website of UPTET.

The UPTET 2020 exam will be held in different languages such as English, Hindi, Urdu and Sanskrit. The UPTET 2019 exam is scheduled to be held on 22nd December 2019. Candidates qualifying in paper 1 will be able to teach class 1 to class 5 students whereas who qualifies paper 2 will be able to teach class 6 to class 8 students.

The Uttar Pradesh Teachers’ Eligibility Test (UPTET) is being held for fulfilling the requirement of teachers’ post in the state from class 1 to 8. Candidates can download the admit card by visiting the official website mentioned below.

The official website to download the admit card and get details on the UPTET 2019 exam is updeled.gov.in or upbasiceduboard.gov.in.

Steps to download UPTET admit card 2019:

Visit the official page of UPTET as mentioned in the above paragraph.

Click on the scrolling link ‘UPTET-2019’ under ‘important’ section on the home page.

Go to the ‘admit card log-in’ under the ‘UPTET admit card’ in the main tab in the new page.

Enter the Log-in credentials to enter the individual account.

Check and download the admit card.

Candidates who have qualified their Diploma in Elementary Education from the NIOS were not eligible to apply only candidates from a regular course can apply for the exam.

Applicants must check their admit card properly and can raise their concern in case of any query to the authorities at 0532-2466769, 053-2467504 or uptethelpline@gmail.com.

Stay connected with fellow students on Pagalguy for UPTET Recruitment 2019

Also read, UPTET 2019.

<noscript><iframe title="UPTET 2019 Admit Card (Link Available) – Check Dates and Steps to Download Hall Ticket" width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/gjSdcsq0P_Y?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

UPTET Admit Card 2019 to be Out Today on updeled.gov.in, Check for More Details here was last modified:

Read More