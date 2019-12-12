WBPSC IDO Admit Card 2019 Out Today on pscwbapplication.in, Check Exam Patter here

WBPSC IDO Admit Card 2019

The 2019 Admit Card for Industrial Development Officer (IDO) Posts has been released by the West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC). Candidates applied for this WBPSC IDO 2019 exam can download their admit card from the official website of WBPSC.

The exam for the West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) IDO Prelims Exam 2019 is scheduled to be held on 22nd December 2019 while WBPSC Clinical Instructor Exam 2019 is scheduled to be on 29th December 2019 between 12 PM to 1:30 PM.

The WBPSC IDO admit card 2019 will contain all the exam related details such as exam date, time, venue etc. Candidates can download the WBPSC IDO admit card by visiting the official website or through the direct link mentioned below.

The direct link to download the WBPSC IDO admit card and get more details on the WBPSC IDO 2019 exam is www.pscwbapplication.in .

Steps to download WBPSC IDO Admit Card 2019:

Visit the official website of WBPSC as mentioned above.

Click on the “WBPSC IDO Admit Card 2019” link on the home page.

Enter the credentials required to login into the account.

Check and download the WBPSC IDO Admit Card 2019.

Take a print of the WBPSC IDO 2019 admit card for future reference.

The direct link to download the admit card is here, WBPSC IDO Admit Card 2019 Download.

Candidates appearing for this exam can also check their exam schedule from the direct link here, WBPSC IDO and Clinical Instructor Prelims Exam 2019 Exam Dates Schedule.

Exam Pattern:

WBPSC IDO Prelims Exam 2019:

The WBPSC IDO Prelims Exam 2019 paper will carry 75 questions from General Studies, Humanities, Industrial Scene & Industrial Potential in West Bengal and India and 25 questions on Mental Ability Test & Arithmetic.

Each question will carry 1 mark

WBPSC Clinical Instructor Prelims Exam 2019:

The WBPSC Clinical Instructor Prelims Exam 2019 paper will have four sections, Section A, B, C and D.

A total of 100 marks will be there for each paper.

The duration of the both the exams will be of 1 hour 30 minutes. Candidates will have to face the negative marking for each wrong attempt.

<noscript><iframe width="640" height="480" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/VrcbHOo9qeU?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

