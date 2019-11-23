Odisha Government Recruitment 2019 for Shiksha Sahayak, Check here for Vacancies Details, Eligibility and Important Dates

There is an important update for candidates living in Odisha and aspiring to work in the field of teaching for the government of Odisha. As per the latest notification published by the office of Collector and District Magistrate, Puri, Orissa, on 18th November 2019, applications have been invited from interested candidates for the post of CT Shiksha Sahayak and TGT.

The recruitment will be contractual in nature. These vacancies pertain to Sevashram School and High Schools/Ashram Schools, which is under the SC/ST Development Department of Puri District.

The notification specifies that the applications should be sent in a sealed envelope along will relevant educational documents, caste certificate, and experience certificates to the Office of the collector and District Magistrate, Puri, District Welfare Officer, Puri – 752001, Orissa.

The applications must be sent through speed post only. The application process has commenced on 18th November 2019. The last date for the receipt of the application along with the documents is 13th December 2019. As the applications have to be sent through post, candidates must consider any possible delays and should send their applications as soon as possible. Any applications received after the 13th December 2019 will not be accepted under any circumstances.

Important information for Odisha Government TGT and CT Shiksha Sahayak Recruitment 2019

Candidates participating in Odisha Government TGT and CT Shiksha Sahayak Recruitment 2019 must note the below mentioned important information: –

Details of vacancies: – TGT Science – 7 vacancies TGT Arts – 6 vacancies +2 Isc CT – 3 vacancies +2 i.A CT – 15 vacancies



Age Limit: – Candidates must not be less than 18 years old on the date of receipt of application. Candidates must not be more than 32 years old on the date of receipt of application



Important dates for Odisha Government TGT and CT Shiksha Sahayak Recruitment 2019

Candidates who are interested in applying for the vacancies advertised under the Odisha Government TGT and CT Shiksha Sahayak Recruitment 2019 must note the below mentioned important dates to avoid any confusion: –

S. No. Particulars Details 1 Odisha Government TGT and CT Shiksha Sahayak Recruitment 2019: Notification published 18th November 2019 2 Odisha Government TGT and CT Shiksha Sahayak Recruitment 2019: Application process starts 18th November 2019 3 Odisha Government TGT and CT Shiksha Sahayak Recruitment 2019: Application process ends 13th December 2019 4 Odisha Government TGT and CT Shiksha Sahayak Recruitment 2019: Written Test or Interview To be announced

The selected candidates will be deployed only on a contractual basis.

Only offline applications are being accepted for the Odisha Government TGT and CT Shiksha Sahayak Recruitment 2019. No option of online submission of applications is available.

Official website for more information is puri.nic.in

