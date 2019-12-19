GMRC Recruitment 2019: Apply Online for 7 Vacancies, Check Important Dates and Vacancy Details

Gujarat Metro is an ambitious project of the Gujarat Government to improve the transportation infrastructure in the city of Ahmedabad, which is also the capital city of the state. As the work for Gujarat Metro is in its full flow, the requirement for qualified candidates for various vacancies keeps on coming up.

Therefore, Gujarat Metro conducts different recruitment drives periodically, for selection of the most suitable candidates for the available vacancies.

Recently, Gujarat Metro announced a recruitment drive i.e. Gujarat Metro Recruitment 2019 for selection of the most suitable candidates for vacancies available for the position of Senior Executive, Manager, and several others.

Important Dates for Gujarat Metro Recruitment 2019

Date Events Notification published for Gujarat Metro Recruitment 2019 18th December 2019 Application process starts for Gujarat Metro Recruitment 2019 18th December 2019 Application process ends for Gujarat Metro Recruitment 2019 17th January 2020 Interview and further selection process starts To be announced

In this regards, a recruitment advertisement was also published under Gujarat Metro Recruitment 2019 on 18th December 2019, wherein applications have been invited from interested candidates for 7 vacancies available under Gujarat Metro Recruitment 2019.

Candidates who wish to apply for any of the available vacancies under Gujarat Metro Recruitment 2019, must do so before the cut-off date, i.e. 17th January 2020.

Applications are being accepted in online mode only, so the candidates have to log-on to the official website of Gujarat Metro Recruitment 2019 i.e. www.gujaratmetrorail.com and complete their application process as soon as possible.

As no applications will be accepted after 17th January 2020, candidates should not wait till the last moment and should instead complete their applications immediately.

Once the application process closes on 17th January 2020, the selection team will shortlist the candidates for the interview and further selection process. The details pertaining to the same will be published on the official website of the Gujarat Metro.

Details of vacancies under Gujarat Metro Recruitment 2019

Post Vacancy Manager (HR) 1 vacancy Assistant manager (Finance and Accounts) 1 vacancy Assistant Manager (HR) 2 vacancies Manager (Finance and Accounts) 1 vacancy Senior Executive (Finance and Accounts) 2 vacancies

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) –

Question: When will the application process end for Gujarat Metro Recruitment 2019?

Answer: The online application process will end on 17th January 2020.

Question: On which website should the candidates complete their applications for Gujarat Metro Recruitment 2019?

Answer: Candidates need to log-on to the official website of Gujarat Metro Recruitment 2019, i.e. www.gujaratmetrorail.com to complete their applications.

Question: How many vacancies are to be filled under Gujarat Metro Recruitment 2019?

Answer: 7 vacancies are to be filled under the ongoing recruitment drive.

Question: Are applications being accepted in offline mode?

Answer: No, only online applications are supported for Gujarat Metro Recruitment 2019.

