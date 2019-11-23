UKSSSC Junior Assistant Admit Card 2019 Released on Official website sssc.uk.gov.in, Exam on 1st December

Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) is a statutory body working under the state government of Uttarakhand. Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission undertakes the responsibility of organising different recruitment drives for selection of appropriate candidates for different vacancies available with the various ministries, departments, and undertakings of the state government.

As a result, numerous candidates interested in government jobs apply for the vacancies advertised by the Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission. Under the latest recruitment drive being conducted by Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission, i.e. UKSSSC Junior Assistant Steno/PA 2019, thousands of candidates have applied for the advertised 329 vacancies.

As per the official notification, out of the 329 vacancies, 288 pertain to the post of Junior Assistant, and 41 vacancies pertain to the post of junior assistant steno.

Ever since the application process for the UKSSSC Junior Assistant Steno/PA 2019 closed earlier this month, candidates were waiting for the latest information pertaining to the UKSSSC Junior Assistant Steno/PA 2019. Now, there is an important update for the candidates who have applied for the UKSSSC Junior Assistant Steno/PA 2019.

Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission has released the admit card for the UKSSSC Junior Assistant Steno/PA Exam 2019 on 22nd November 2019. Along with the admit card, dates for the UKSSSC Junior Assistant Steno/PA Exam 2019 have also been announced. The written exam for UKSSSC Junior Assistant Steno/PA 2019 recruitment will now be conducted on 1st December 2019 across various centres in the state.

Candidates should immediately download their admit cards by logging-on to the official website of UKSSSC @ www.sssc.uk.gov.in. It is mandatory for the candidates to carry their admit card along with a valid government-issued id on the day of the exam.

In case the candidates do not bring their admit card and id proof, they will not be allowed to appear for the UKSSSC Junior Assistant Steno/PA Exam 2019. Candidates who manage to appear in the merit list for the exam will be shortlisted to appear for the interview round, dates for which will be announced later on.

Important Dates for UKSSSC Junior Assistant Steno/PA Recruitment 2019

Here are the important details pertaining to the UKSSSC Junior Assistant Steno/PA Recruitment 2019 that the candidates must note: –

Admit cards released for UKSSSC Junior Assistant Steno/PA Exam 2019: 22 nd November 2019

November 2019 Date of UKSSSC Junior Assistant Steno/PA Exam 2019: 1 st December 2019

December 2019 Date of interview for UKSSSC Junior Assistant Steno/PA Recruitment 2019: To be announced

Steps to download the admit card

Here are the steps that the candidates must follow to download their admit cards for UKSSSC Junior Assistant Steno/PA Exam 2019: –

Log-on to the official website @ sssc.uk.gov.in.

Click on the “Exams/Recruitment” option on the home page.

Now, locate the link “UKSSSC Junior Assistant Hall Ticket 2019” and click on it.

Now, enter your login details to download the admit card.

Save the admit card on your system and take a printout for the examination day.

