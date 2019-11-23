HomeUnion Public Service Commission (UPSC) 2020 Articles
    CBSE: CBSE schools will celebrate ‘Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat’ till June 2020.

    Celebration of ‘Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat’ till June 2020 by CBSE Schools

    An excellent initiative was brought by CBSE schools for their students in which they will learn 100 sentences in a language other than their mother tongue and English. The exercise is part of CBSE’s initiative to celebrate the Unity in Diversity in the country.

    CBSE schools will be striving in the ‘Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat’ program, a program that will be held throughout the year.

    With the idea of cultural integration, CBSE has paired states and Union Territories in groups of two (in some rare cases, it is a group of three). Schools in the sates in each pair will, in the duration of the program, will become familiar with the culture and heritage and tradition of their partner state through various activities, as suggested by the Board.

    “These activities will not only lead to enrichment of knowledge of partner state but also develop a sense of bonding between the students of partner State/UT,” reads CBSE notice as it becomes a very sensitive issue in today’s western culture due to its easy adoption by today’s youth.

    The State/UT pairing will continue till June 30, 2020. The official website to get more details is http://cbse.nic.in/newsite/index.html .

    The activities suggested by CBSE have to be integrated in regular activities of the school without the need for extra class.

    Students who participate in these activities may be given incentives or recognition in the form of Certificates, Badges, Appreciation Letters, etc.

    Schools are required to maintain a record of activities which will be carried out as part of the ‘Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat’ (EBSB) program and upload the same along with at least two photographs and a short video on the CBSE portal at the end of each month from November 2019 to June 2020.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched the ‘Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat’ program on Ekta Diwas (October 31) in 2015.

    Recently, Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan also held ‘Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat’ festival, which was a 4-day cultural festival. Two thousand three hundred seventy-five students from 25 regions of the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan participated in various cultural events and competitions.

