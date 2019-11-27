MSRLS Recruitment 2019 Meghalaya: Apply Online for 97 Vacancies on msrls.nic.in, Check here for Important Dates and Eligibility Criteria

HomeJobs & Careers Articles
    MSRLS Recruitment 2019 Meghalaya, Meghalaya State Rural Livelihood Society Recruitment 2019 Meghalaya: Apply Online for 97 Vacancies on msrls.nic.in, Check here for Important Dates and Eligibility Criteria

    MSRLS Recruitment 2019 Meghalaya

    MSRLS (Meghalaya State Rural Livelihood Society) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Manager, Accountant, and others. The interested candidates can apply for the post through the prescribed format on or before 4th December 2019.

    Important dates:

    Events Important dates
    Start date of application 19th November 2019
    Last date to submit the application 4th December 2019

    Vacancy details:

    Manager – 56 posts

    • State Mission Manager (Livelihood promotion) – 1.
    • Project Manager (Livelihood promotion) – 1.
    • Project Manager Capacity Building – 1.
    • Project Manager Knowledge Management and Communications – 1.
    • District Mission Manager – 2.
    • District Functional Specialist IB and CB – 7.
    • District Functional Specialist – FI – 5.

    Block Project Manager – 20 posts

    • Project Manager Livelihood promotion (Agriculture/Horticulture) – 2.
    • Project Manager Livelihood promotion (AH and Vetty) – 4.
    • Project Executive Livelihood Promotion (Agriculture/Horticulture) – 3
    • Project Executive Livelihood Promotion (AH and Vetty) – 4.
    • Project Executive Livelihood Promotion (Non-Farm) – 5.

    Accounts – 20 posts.

    • State Accountant – 1.
    • District Accountant – 3.
    • Block Accountant – 14.
    • Young Professional Finance – 2.

    Executive- 21 posts.

    • Young professionals (M&K/KMC/IB&CB/Livelihood promotion) – 1 each.
    • District MIS Coordinator – 3.
    • Block MIS Coordinator – 14.

    Educational qualification:

    • State Mission Manager (Livelihood promotion) – the candidate should possess MBA in marketing/ Agriculture Business, M. Sc/ MA in rural development.
    • Project Manager Livelihood Promotion – the candidate should possess a BSC Agriculture/ Horticulture degree.
    • Project Manager Knowledge Management and Communications – the candidate should have PG/PG diploma/ degree in mass media or English.
    • Project Manager Capacity Building- the candidate should have a PG/PG diploma/degree in rural development/ social works/ Agriculture and Allied discipline.
    • District Mission Manager – the candidate should have a PG/PG diploma/degree in rural development/ social works/ Agriculture and Allied discipline.
    • District Functional Specialist IB and CB – the candidate should have a PG/PG diploma/degree in rural development/ social works/ Agriculture and Allied discipline.
    • District Functional Specialist – FI – the candidate should possess a PG/PG diploma/degree in rural development/ social work/business management / MBA/ M. Com.
    • Block Project Manager – the candidate should have a PG degree/ diploma in rural development management, social work, agriculture, and allied disciplines.
    • Project manager livelihood promotion (Agriculture/Horticulture) – the candidate should possess BSC Agriculture/ Horticulture Degree.
    • Project Manager Livelihood promotion (AH and Vetty) – the candidate should possess B. V. SC and AH degree.

    How to apply:

    The interested candidates can apply for the MSRLS Recruitment through the online mode on or before 4th December 2019.

