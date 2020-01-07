J&K Police Constable PET & PST 2020 Admit Card to be Released on 15th Jan on jkpolice.gov.in

HomeJobs & Careers Articles
    J&K Police Constable PET & PST 2020 Admit Card: Candidates can download the admit card to be released on 15th Jan on jkpolice.gov.in.

    J&K Police Constable PET & PST 2020 Admit Card

    The exam dates and admit card release date of Physical Endurance Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) for the post of Constable has been released by the Jammu & Kashmir Police. Candidates applied for this exam can check the details from the official website of J&K Police.

    Candidates applied for the position of Constable in two Women Battalions in Jammu and Kashmir Police through online or offline mode must appear for J&K Police PET & PST Round on scheduled date and time.

    J&K Police Constable PET & PST exam is scheduled to be held on 20 January 2020 at Poonch and Rajouri, on 21 January at Doda, 22 Jan at Kishtwar and Ramban, on 23 January at Samba, on 24 & 25 January at Udhampur and Resai and on 27, 28, 29, 30 and 31 January at Kathua and Jammu.

    The official website to check the exam dates and download the admit card for J&K Police Constable PET & PST 2020 exam is www.jkpolice.gov.in ,

    Candidates would be able to download J&K Police Constable PET & PST Admit Card from 15 January 2020 on J&K Police Official Website. The PET and PST admit card will contain all the details related to exam like date, venue and time etc.

    Candidates must qualify J&K Police Constable PET round in Long Race and Shot Put. Those who qualify the Physical Endurance Test will be able to appear for the PST Round. PST will consist of Height Measurement.

    Original documents of the qualified candidates will be verified during the PST test.

    This recruitment exam is being organized for fulfilling 1350 vacant constable posts in two Women Battalions (one Battalion each in Jammu/Kashmir Region).

    Also read, J & K Police 2019 Recruitment.

