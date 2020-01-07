“Think Equity Think QGLP” at IIM Ahmedabad

I, Ankur Vyas along with two of my batch mates Siddhi Jain & Aayushi Mitta from NIBM are extremely delighted to share our experience of bagging the 1st runner’s up position in the well-known national level competition by Motilal Oswal “Think Equity Think QGLP – 2019” held at IIM – Ahmedabad during the Redbrick summit. The contest provides a forum for B-school students to test their stock-picking skills, present it to an eminent panel, and win cash prizes. A total of top 55 B-schools have participated in the competition with 10 institutes making it to the top 10.

From every institute, only one entry is allowed and an internal round had to be conducted at Campus due to large participation by students at the campus level. Motilal Oswal AMC had received 55 entries from all top B schools from India. Mr Raamdeo Agarwal (Founder) himself along with his colleagues had evaluated the entries and NIBM’s was selected amongst the top 10.

A company had to be chosen based on QGLP framework – Quality, Growth, Longevity and Price which is widely practiced by Motilal Oswal AMC. Challenge in front of the team was to pick a company which can show a growth of 20% CAGR for the next 3 years in terms of share price and should fit QGLP framework as well. We used the screeners to filter out companies based on certain growth parameters, P/E ratios and M-cap. After consulting with our faculties, we narrowed down our search to L&T Technology Services.

After this, the Quality of the Business and management, growth in the earnings of the company, longevity of the business and Price of the company’s stock in current market were the parameters to be analyzed and further projecting the future performance of the company by presenting the estimated financials (balance sheet and P&L statement) for coming 3-5 years under suitable assumptions. The biggest task was to do the valuation of the company, thanks to the courses offered in NIBM’s curriculum which made it easier for us. There was continuous guidance from Dr Manickraj all along who is the subject matter expert in Valuations. Dr Kaushik Mukherjee helped the team in assessing the Quality of Business and Management.

Many mock presentations were made by a team before the Grand Finale in front of college’s faculty which gave the team the much-needed confidence. These mocks helped Team in the Q&A part after the presentation in Finals. Kudos to the hard work by the team and the efforts made by faculties in helping the team finish 2nd in India.

It was indeed an experience which would be memorable to us for a lifetime.

For more details follow, [Official] National Institute of Bank Management PGDM Admission 2020-2022 | PaGaLGuY [NIBM]

Read More