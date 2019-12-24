NTA JEE Main 2020 Physics Sample Paper for Long-form Questions Released on jeemain.nic.in

NTA JEE Main 2020 Physics Sample Paper

National Testing Agency (NTA) has recently released the sample papers for the physics subject for newly introduced long term questions. The sample paper will be consisting only of new section in JEE exam so that students understand the exam pattern and the type of questions. Prior to this National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the sample papers of JEE Main 2020 for the Chemistry and Mathematics section.

Aspirants who will clear the main Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) conducted by NTA will be eligible to seek admission in any undergraduate program in engineering course in colleges across India. JEE Main examination is considered as the pre-requisite for the JEE Advanced and also for the entrance exam for admission at IITs, NITs and other premium colleges.

Exam Pattern:

It should be noted that the question paper for the physics section of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) will consists of 10 questions based on the long-form numerical questions. NTA has decided to release the sample paper for the new section only as it has been introduced for the first time. Sample paper will help student to understand the exam pattern.

The official website to get more details on the sample papers released is https://www.jeemain.nic.in/.

Students should note that there will be long-form numerical type questions along with the multiple-choice questions in the main examination.

The marks for each question will be four marks and there will be no negative marking for each incorrect answer for numerical questions. But there will be negative marking for each incorrect answer for the multiple-choice questions. One mark will be deducted for each incorrect answer.

Students are also requested to refer to the list of books recommended by experts to ace the new format of JEE Main 2020 examination.

The authorities have released the notification that from next year onward, JEE Main will be conducted in multiple languages and the preference will be given to the state with maximum number of applicants.

<noscript><iframe title="JEE MAIN 2020 Latest Updates | NTA releases sample question papers for JEE MAIN 2020 | Check Here" width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/h-dbXOihZQE?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

