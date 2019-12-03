IIFT 2020 Exam Analysis, Check here for Exam Highlights, Key Changes and Expected Cut-offs

The first computer-based IIFT (Indian Institute of Foreign Trade) entrance 2020 exam conducted by NTA (National Testing Agency) presented many surprises, although the difficulty level was found easier than the last year.

39572 candidates have registered for IIFT MBA (IB) 2020 admission, and as per the report, about 35000 candidates have taken IIFT MBA 2020 entrance test contesting for 420 total seats in IIFT Delhi Kolkata and Kakinada campuses.

On 1st December 2019, National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the first computer-based IIFT MBA entrance exam in more than 225 test cities.

IIFT 2020 Analysis: Exam Pattern

Apart from converting the IIFT MBA entrance exam into a computer-based test, IIFT has modified its exam pattern by changing the number of sections and questions this year. The questions were asked not straight forward and were of different difficulty level and twisted type.

IIFT 2020 Analysis: Exam Highlights

Exam pattern: Computer Based

Type of Questions: MULTIPLE CHOICE QUESTIONSs

Total maximum marks: 300

Total Questions: 110

Total Sections: 4 (Verbal Ability &Reading Comprehension, Quant, Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning, General Knowledge)

No individual Sectional Time Limit

Overall Time Duration: 2 Hours ( 10 AM to 12 Noon)

Scoring Pattern: Three marks for each correct answer for Verbal Ability &Reading Comprehension, Quant, Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning

General Knowledge Section Scoring Pattern: +1.5 for each correct answer

Negative Marks: -1 for each wrong answer (For General Knowledge -0.5 for each wrong answer)

Reading Comprehension passages rated lengthier in comparison to the previous year

Data Interpretation more calculation-intensive

Logical Reasoning moderate

General Knowledge more finance & international events based

Difficulty level was moderate

Based on IIFT 2020 entrance exam merit, the IIFT will shortlist the candidates for 420 seats in MBA (IB) 2020-22 batch at its Delhi, Kolkata, and the Kakinada campuses.

stay connected with fellow students on pagalguy for IIFT MBA Admission 2020-22 | Exam, Admit Card, Result

IIFT 2020 Exam Analysis: Test Pattern

IIFT Exam pattern and sectional score weightage in shortlisting remain as under:

Section Total questions Marks awarded for each correct answer Max marks Expected attempts Verbal Ability &Reading Comprehension 35 3 105 24+ Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning 30 3 90 13+ Quantitative Analysis 25 3 75 11+ General Awareness (GK) 20 1.5 30 10+ Total 110 — 300

IIFT 2020 Exam Analysis: Key changes

IIFT Exam Analysis exposes many changes as compared to last year, although the overall IIFT 2020 exam remained on the moderate difficulty level:

IIFT Exam format changed to computer based test

IIFT 2020 exam had four major sections instead of six with variable number of questions

Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension, Quantitative Aptitude, Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning had the same scoring pattern while GK had a different scoring pattern

Five Reading Comprehension Passages followed by sixteen questions appeared in the exam. Passages were considered lengthier

Data Interpretation questions were more calculation intensive

Quantitative Aptitude was moderate

More Arithmetic concentrated questions appeared in IIFT 2020 MBA entrance exam

IIFT 2020 Exam Sectional Analysis

IIFT 2020 was divided into four areas and the area wise analysis is shared below:

IIFT 2020 Exam Verbal Ability &Reading Comprehension (VARC) Analysis: Highlights

VARC section had thirty-five questions

Easier than last year

Reading Comprehension Based questions were sixteen

Verbal Ability consisted of nineteen MULTIPLE CHOICE QUESTIONSs

Grammar-based three questions were on the easier side. Para jumbles were attainable and the questions on Fill in the Blanks were also not difficult.

Expected Sectional Cutoff: thirty to thirty-four marks

IIFT 2020 Exam Quantitative Aptitude (QA) Analysis: Highlights

QA section in IIFT 2020 had twenty-five questions

More Arithmetic based questions were asked in this section

Section was lengthy demanded more time

Predictable cut off: 10-12 marks out of 75

IIFT 2020 Exam Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR) Analysis: Highlights

DILR Section had 30 questions

Logical Reasoning was more difficult than Data Interpretation

In Logical Reasoning, the questions based on set theory, missing number, input-output were easier than the question sets on circular arrangement and mirror

Expected Sectional cut off could be 14-15 marks out of 90

IIFT 2020 Exam Analysis: Overall Cut Offs

It is predicted that the IIFT 2020 cut-offs for MBA (IB) admission 2020 will be somewhere between 115-120 marks out of 300. However, the shortlisting by IIFT will depend upon the sectional cut-offs also. If a candidate does not attain the sectional cut-off, he/she will not be selected by IIFT for any of its three campuses

Even though IIFT does not shortlist the candidates campus wise, the expected overall cut offs for each of the three IIFT campuses may remain as under:

IIFT Campus IIFT Kolkata IIFT Delhi IIFT Kakinada Expected Cut off 116-118 119-120 112-115

IIFT 2020 Answer Key

After the IIFT MBA (IB)-2020 entrance examination, the NTA will publish provisional Answer Keys & Question Paper attempted by the candidate on the official NTA website.

The Candidates can challenge the provisional answer keys, and this challenge will be accepted online through the link available on the NTA website for the IIFT exam on payment of a processing fee of Rs.1000/- per question.

The subject experts will scrutinize all the challenges received and then a final answer key will be declared. The result will be compiled on the basis of the final answer key and will be declared on 11th December 2019.

Here you have got all about the changes of IIFT 2020 exam. If you are preparing for the next IIFT exam, then hope this article has helped you a lot in understanding the key differences of IIFT 2020 exam from the previous one. All the Best, and do well!

IIFT 2020 Exam Analysis, Check here for Exam Highlights, Key Changes and Expected Cut-offs was last modified:

Read More