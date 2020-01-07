South Eastern Railway Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 1785 Apprentice Posts, Check for Eligibility Criteria

South Eastern Railway has published the latest notification inviting interested applicants to apply for the post of Apprentice. The official authorities have started this recruitment drive for filling up the vacancy of 1785 posts of Apprentice and so the candidates are advised to visit the official website of South Eastern Railway i.e. www.rrcser.co.in and complete the application process on or before 3rd February 2020.

While filling the application form, the candidates should make sure that they provide a valid email ID and mobile numbers. They should also make sure that their number and email ID is active through the entire process as all the important notification and related updates will be communicated through this media.

IMPORTANT DATES

The starting date of online application process has started from 4th January 2020

The last date for filling the online application form is 3rd February 2020

VACANCY DETAILS

There are a total of 1785 vacancies available under the ongoing recruitment process. According to the division/ workshop, the vacancy details are:

Kharagpur Workshop- 360

Signal & Telecom Kharagpur Workshop- 87

Track Machine Workshops /Kharagpur- 120

SSE(Works)/ Eng/Kharagpur- 28

Carriage& Wagon Depot/Kharagpur- 121

Diesel Loco Shed/Kharagpur- 50

Sr.DEE(G)/kharagpur- 90

TRD Depot/ Electrical/ Kharagpur- 40

EMU Shed/ Electrical/ TPKR- 40

Electric loco Shed/Santragachi- 36

Sr. DEE(G) Chakraoharpur- 93

Electric Traction Depot/Chakraoharpur- 30

Carriage&Wagon Depot/Chakraoharpur- 65

Electric Loco Shed/Tata- 72

Engineering Workshop/SINI- 100

Track Machine Workshop/SINI- 07

SSE(Works)/ Eng/Chakradharpur- 26

Electric loco Shed/ Bonoamunda- 50

Diesel loco Shed/ Bonoamunda- 52

Sr. DEE(G)ADRA- 30

Carriage& Wagon Depot/ADRA- 65

Diesel Loco Shed/ BKSC- 33

TRD Depot Electrical ADRA- 30

Electric loco Shed/BKSC- 31

Flash Butt Building Plant/Jharsuguda- 25

SSE(Works)/ Eng/ADRA- 24

Carriage& Wagon Depot/ Ranchi- 30

Sr. DEE(G)/Ranchi- 30

TRD Depot Electrical/Ranchi- 10

SSE(Works)/Engg Ranchi- 10

ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA

The candidates applying for the various posts in the South Eastern Railway recruitment should have passed matriculation (Matriculate or 10th class in 10+2 examination system) from a recognized Board.

They should have a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate (excluding additional subjects) and an ITI Pass certificate (in the trade in which Apprenticeship is to be done) granted by the NCVT

AGE LIMIT

In order to be eligible for South Eastern Railway Recruitment 2020 , the candidates should be more than 15 years of age but less than 24 years of age.

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) –

Question: When is the last date for submitting the application form of South Eastern Railway recruitment?

Answer: Deadline for submission of applications under South Eastern Railway Recruitment 2020 is 3rd February 2020

Question: How many vacancies are there in the South Eastern Railway recruitment?

Answer: There are 1785 vacancies for the Apprentice post

Question: What is the age limit of the candidates in South Eastern Railway recruitment?

Answer: Minimum age – 15 years

Maximum age – 24 years

Question: What is the official website of the South Eastern Railway?

Answer: The official website of South Eastern Railway is www.rrcser.co.in

