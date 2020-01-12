NIT Agartala Recruitment 2020: Details on Walk-In Interview for Project Fellow and Field Investigator Posts on nita.ac.in

NIT Agartala Recruitment 2020

The National Institute of Technology in Agartala has issued an official notification stating that they are recruiting for the post of the Project Fellow and Field Investigator.

The candidates who are interested and eligible to work as Project fellow and Field investigator can attend the walk-in interview which will be held on January 15, 2020. The interview will be held at the Centre for Rural and Tribal development at the National Institute of technology, Agartala.

Registration Process:

The candidates who are eligible and also interested to attend the walk-in interview should:

visit the official website of the national institute of technology, www.nita.ac.in.

In the home page, the candidates must find the link that will lead them straight to the application form.

The candidates must have to download the application form and fill it.

Once all the credentials asked for in the application form is filled the candidates should send the application form to the national institute of technology via E-mail.

The email address to which the candidates should send the application form is, projecttrci@gmail.com.

The subject of the email must get “Application for the post of Project Fellow or Field Investigator”.

The candidates should send the application form on or before January 15, 2020.

Eligibility Criteria:

The candidates need to fulfil certain criteria to be considered eligible,

The candidates wanted to apply for the post of Project fellow should have an under graduate degree in Engineering or arts or science or in commerce. The candidates who have a degree from any of these streams are eligible to apply for the post of Project Fellow

To be eligible to apply for the post of Project investigator the candidates should have a degree from any of the field of Engineering, Arts, Science or commerce.

<noscript><iframe title="ত্রিপুরার সরকারি চাকরির খবর 2020|| NIT Agartala Recruitment 2020|Field Investigator" width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/kr0eE9DUew0?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

