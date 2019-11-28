NIRTH Recruitment 2019 Walk-in Interview: Get Details for 15 Project Technical Officer Posts on nirth.res.in

NIRTH Recruitment 2019 Walk-in Interview

The National Institute for Research in Tribal Health has released an official notification today that the walk-in interview for the post of Project Technical officer along with many other posts will be conducted on December 11, 2019. The candidates can register for the walk-in interview.

The date of registration begins from November 27, 2019. The last date of the registration will be the same as the date of the interview on December 11, 2019.

Important Dates:

The important dates which should be made note of by the candidates are as follows:

Events Dates Starting date for the process of registration November 27, 2019. Last date for the process of registration December 11, 2019. Date of the walk-in interview December 11, 2019.

The official website to get more details on the recruitment is https://www.nirth.res.in/ .

Eligibility Criteria:

In order to attend the walk-in interview, the candidates must fulfill the following eligibility criteria. The eligibility criteria are as follows

The candidates who wants to attend interview for the post of Project Technical Officer must have a under graduate or a post graduate degree in statistics from any recognized college or university. The candidates who holds a degree in demography and data science are also considered eligible to appear for the walk-in interview.

To register for the post of Project Field Superior the candidates must have a post graduated in science or social science degree. The candidates who have a under graduate degree in science or social science should have 3 years of working experience from any reputed organization.

To be qualified for the post of Lab Technician the candidates should have passed standard 12th from a science background. The candidates should also be a holder of a diploma in Medical Laboratory technician field. The candidates should also have a working experience for 1 year.

