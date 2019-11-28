NHIDCL New Delhi Recruitment 2019: Apply for 73 Executive Director Posts on nhidcl.com

NHIDCL New Delhi Recruitment 2019

The National Highway and Infrastructure Development Corporation limited has notified that the recruitment process for the post of General Manager and Executive Director is about to begin.

The candidates who are interested and eligible to apply for the post can do it in the official website of the National Highway and Infrastructure Development Corporation limited from November 27, 2019.

However, the candidates have to apply before December 23, 2019 since it is the last day for applying for the post of General manager and Executive Director.

The official website to get more details on the recruitment is https://nhidcl.com/ .

Important Dates:

The important dates which the candidates must make note of are as follows:

Events Dates Starting date for the registration November 27, 2019. Last date for registration December 23, 2019.

Eligibility Criteria:

The candidates who are willing to apply has to fulfill the eligibility criteria in order to be able to apply. The eligibility criteria are as follows

The candidates who want to apply for the post of General Manager Finance should have a business management with finance as a subject. The candidate must be a member of any finance service by the Central Government of India.

The candidates who are interested to apply for the post of Executive director should have a bachelor degree or a master degree in civil engineering from any recognized college or university with a minimum of 55 % marks.

To apply for General Manager HR, post the candidates should have a master’s degree in business administration. The candidates who have a post graduate diploma in Public Administration can also apply.

The candidates can apply from the official website of the NHIDCL. The candidates will find the registration link in the home page. After providing all the information the application form can be submitted by the candidates.

