Nirma University Students gave Undertaking not to Protest against CAA

A revolt with peace brings up healthy results to society as a who is the right protest. So, ruling out all the chances of further inconvenience causing at large Nirma University’s Institute of Law has taken steps in an attempt from a few of its students who took part in a current protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) that they would cease from participating in any protest in the future.

Also, the university sent a bulletin to their parents, asking them to “counsel” their children

Many students from the Institute of Law from the Ahmedabad which is a private university playing a huge role in the protest outside Gandhi Ashram carried on December 17. Few of which whom joined in the protest, around five were demanded to give the undertaking.

The university immediately administration is communicated to the parents of these students stating that the Police and Intelligence Bureau have received details of the ward from them. Further mentioning that they have counseled the students to abstain from any such activities and demand support from your side also. Notifying them regarding their ward and they’re continuous to participate in protests, the police might create a record against him which shall be bad underlining for the student’s future.

The Sola police stations cover the university is located In-charge of the police station J P Jadeja also letters of solidarity have emerged on the social media in which a student organization of Nirma University had shown support to Jamia Millia Islamia students. Stating that they did not find it a serious issue. Also, police have not presented any list of students to the university respectively.

