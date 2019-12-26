DU Invites Suggestions from the Public to Streamline Admission Process

The Notice has been passed by Delhi University (DU) inviting suggestions from the public for backing DU admissions in the year 2020-21 to make it more student-friendly and accurate. An online form has hovered on the DU website for the Dean (Admissions).

A form was updated on the DU website on December 21 which can be stretched till January 5. So, students need to enter their details which shall include name, affiliated institution, and email ID for the same.

The advice is provided to both undergraduate (UG) admissions and postgraduate (PG) admissions. The administration for better help has demanded suggestions for is concerning intellectualizing the cut-offs for merit-based admissions to control admissions. DA has shown an increasing trend in its cutoff each year, but that has not checked over admissions. The Hindu College comprehended admission in its political science course notwithstanding having the maximum cut-off at 99% which is a huge number.

The suggestions involve growing the online interface for applicants and decreasing students visit to College for document verification, forming a single admission reducing the filling of admission forms at the time of admissions at every step, making the admissions for the candidates belonging to reserved quota easier and suggestions for closing admissions by the beginning of the academic session to reduce academic loss of deserving students”.

Pankaj Arora said this is the first time they have been autonomous admission branch has been created for ease of students. They have almost received 80 plus responses. And the design they have created in their software to analyze the data and categorize it respectively shall be a great hit for admission.

And they are also taking suggestions from all HoDs and principals. And around DA got more than 2.5 lakh applications for its UG courses respectively. The whole initiative shall make the process easier avoiding any inconvenience practice by middle agent giving helping hand to the students who are really in need of it.

