Have You Signed Up Yet? Registration Ending Today @ The Indian Institute of Foreign Trade #B-SchoolUpdates

Candidates aspiring to apply at the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) Delhi must register for the test before October 25, 2021. You only have two days before the deadline expires. Those who aspire to enrol at IIFT and have not registered must pull up their socks and complete the application ASAP.

NTC will be conducting the IIFT Test on December 5, 2021.

To register yourself now: Click Here

What is the eligibility to criteria?

The eligibility criteria vary for IIFT’s courses in various disciplines the school offers. IIFT assesses each student’s applications for admission based on his/her academic performance.

Students who have the following criteria are eligible to apply:

Students who have secured a minimum of 50% marks in their under graduation. Candidates who belong to SC, ST, and PwD get a relaxation of 5%

Candidates in the final year of their graduation

The IIFT 2021 Test Pattern

Test date December 5, 2021 Duration of the test One hundred and twenty minutes Exam mode Computer-based, Online mode Total number of questions 100 Sectional time limit Not applicable Negative marking A penalty of ⅓ marks for every incorrect attempt Question type MCQs (Multiple Choice Questions) Number and type of sections Four sections: Quantitative ability Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension Data interpretation and Logical Reasoning General knowledge & Current Affairs

What is IIFT?

IIFT, an autonomous educational institution, is one of the tier-1 B-schools in India. An MBA from IIFT prepares graduates in foreign trade and exports management while enhancing their human resource skills.

About MBA in International Trade at IIFT

IIFT’s Management program in International Business Management is an elementary course that hones the graduate’s acumen in International Business.

MBA in International Business binds crucial management activities like foreign Exchange, custom regulations, trade analytics, international marketing, international logistics, and sensitivity of the international business environment.

The program focuses on areas and disciplines related to international business and provides exposure to foreign investment opportunities while broadening market perspectives.

The six-trimester general management program and the curriculum for the same compare favourably with that of some of the world’s best International Business Schools.

Candidates must visit the official website to keep track of any developments. Stay connected for more updates.

To know more about MBA & the top b-school in India & abroad – Click Here

Read More