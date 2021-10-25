Have You Signed Up Yet? Registration Ending Today @ The Indian Institute of Foreign Trade #B-SchoolUpdates

HomeMBA Entrance Exam 2021-22CAT Entrance Exam 2021-22 Articles
    Candidates aspiring to apply at the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) Delhi must register for the test before October 25, 2021. You only have two days before the deadline expires. Those who aspire to enrol at IIFT and have not registered must pull up their socks and complete the application ASAP. 

    NTC will be conducting the IIFT Test on December 5, 2021. 

    What is the eligibility to criteria?

    The eligibility criteria vary for IIFT’s courses in various disciplines the school offers. IIFT assesses each student’s applications for admission based on his/her academic performance. 

    Students who have the following criteria are eligible to apply:

    • Students who have secured a minimum of 50% marks in their under graduation.  Candidates who belong to SC, ST, and PwD get a relaxation of 5%
    • Candidates in the final year of their graduation

    The IIFT 2021 Test Pattern

    Test date 

    December 5, 2021

    Duration of the test

    One hundred and twenty minutes

    Exam mode

    Computer-based, Online mode

    Total number of questions

    100

    Sectional time limit

    Not applicable

    Negative marking

    A penalty of ⅓ marks for every incorrect attempt

    Question type

    MCQs (Multiple Choice Questions)

    Number and type of sections 

    Four sections:

    Quantitative ability

    Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension

    Data interpretation and Logical Reasoning

    General knowledge & Current Affairs

    What is IIFT?

    IIFT, an autonomous educational institution, is one of the tier-1 B-schools in India. An MBA from IIFT prepares graduates in foreign trade and exports management while enhancing their human resource skills.

    About MBA in International Trade at IIFT

    IIFT’s Management program in International Business Management is an elementary course that hones the graduate’s acumen in International Business. 

    • MBA in International Business binds crucial management activities like foreign Exchange, custom regulations, trade analytics, international marketing, international logistics, and sensitivity of the international business environment. 
    • The program focuses on areas and disciplines related to international business and provides exposure to foreign investment opportunities while broadening market perspectives.
    • The six-trimester general management program and the curriculum for the same compare favourably with that of some of the world’s best International Business Schools.

    Candidates must visit the official website to keep track of any developments. Stay connected for more updates. 

