DRDO-DRDE Recruitment 2019: Apply for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Research Associates (RA) Posts, Steps How to Apply Check here

The DRDE-Defense Research & Development Organization (DRDO) has welcomed applications for the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Research Associates (RA) posts. Enthusiastic candidates can apply to the jobs through the prescribed format on or before 16 December 2019.

Important Date:

Last Date of Application of Submission: 16 December 2019

Vacancy Details

Junior Research Fellow (JRF) : 08 Post

: 08 Post Research Associate (RA): 02 Posts

Age Limit:

The candidate shall hold an age limit of 28 yrs. For Junior Research Fellow (JRF) and 35 yrs. For Research Associate (RA) as on 16 December 2019. The upper age limit shall be relaxable to the candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and OBC as per Government of India orders.

Educational Qualification:

Junior Research Fellow (JRF):

The candidate shall hold M. Sc First Class in concerned subject with NET/Any Government fellowship or BE/B.Tech in first division with NET/GATE/(ME/M Tech) in first division both at Graduate and Postgraduate level.

Research Associate (RA):

The candidate shall hold a PhD in Microbiology/Biotechnology/Biochemistry/Pharmacology/Zoology (Entomology).

How to Apply

Enthusiastic candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 16 December 2019. Typewritten application with complete bio-data should reach “The Director, DRDE, Jhansi Road, Gwalior-474002”, within 16 December 2019.

Also, attach a recent passport size photo on the top corner of the first page of the application. Kindly send a crossed Indian Postal Order of Rs. 10/- rendered in favour of Director, DRDE, Gwalior, and self-attested copies of certifications and mark sheet attached to the application. The Candidates falling under SC/ST and OBC shall be exempted from this payment of application fees.

Also, note that the number of JRF required in each subject/discipline might increase or decrease based on the requirement and

For more details, candidates shall check the official notification and keep themselves updated through our page.

