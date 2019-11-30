NHM MP CHO Admit Card 2019 Released on mponline.gov.in, Steps to download here

NHM MP CHO Admit Card 2019

The admit card link for the post of Community Health Officer has been released by the National Health Mission, Madhya Pradesh (NHM MP). Candidates can download the admit card released on the official website of NHM.

NHM MP CHO 2019 is a 6-Months Certificate Course in Community Health Exam 2020. The exam is scheduled to be on 10th December 2019. The answer key is expected to be released on 13th December 2019 and candidates can raise objection by 15th December 2019.

Exam Pattern:

The exam will be 100 marks.

Individual mark distribution will be like this, Physiology 05, Anatomy 05, Demography and common health statistics 05, Community Health, Epidemiology and disease prevention 10 Marks, Maternal Health (Pregnancy and child birth) 10 Marks, Child health and Nutrition 10 Marks, Immunization 05 Marks, Adolescent health 05 Marks, Family Planning 05 Marks, Common Communicable diseases 10 Marks, Non Communicable Diseases 10 Marks, National Health Programs 10 Marks, General Knowledge 10 Marks.

The official website to get more details on the admit card and the NHM MP CHO 2019 exam is www.mponline.gov.in .

Steps to Download NHM MP CHO Admit Card 2019:

Visit the official website as mentioned above.

Go to ‘Service’ Tab

Click on the ‘Duplicate Receipt Application/Admit card’ link under the service tab.

Then Click on ‘NHM certificate course 2020 – 21 – Examination admit card’.

Enter your Application Number and Date of Birth to login into the account.

Check and download the admit card for future reference.

The direct link to download the admit card is here, NHM MP CHO Admit Card Download Link.

Th recruitment notification has been released by the National Health Mission (MHM MP) for 6-Months Certificate Course in Community Health Examination 2020-21 for the recruitment to the post of Community Health Officer.

Those who will complete the course will be posted as Community Health Officers (CHOs) in health and welfare department. Stay tuned for more information.

Also read, NHM MP Recruitment 2019 Admit Card.

<noscript><iframe width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/i25Do4nprfk?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

NHM MP CHO Admit Card 2019 Released on mponline.gov.in, Steps to download here was last modified:

Read More