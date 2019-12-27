NHM Odisha Recruitment 2019 for 21 VBD Consultant and Physiotherapist Vacant Posts on nrhmorissa.gov.in

HomeJobs & Careers Articles
    NHM Odisha Recruitment 2019: Candidates can apply for 21 VBD Consultant and Physiotherapist Vacant Posts on nrhmorissa.gov.in.

    The notification has been passed by National Health Mission, Odisha inviting applications for the post-VBD Consultant and Physiotherapist posts. Enthusiastic candidates can apply for National Health Mission, Odisha Recruitment 2019 through the designated format on or before 31 December 2019 being it the last date.

    Important Date:

    Particulars Dates
    Commencement Date of Online application 25 December 2019
    Closing Date for Online applications: 31 December 2010

    Age limit

    • VBD Consultant, NVBDC:

    The candidate should fall under the maximum age limit of 45 years as on 01 December 2019.

    • Physiotherapist under Integrated Physiotherapy Unit

    The candidate should fall under the maximum age limit of 35 years as on 01 December 2019.

    The official website to get more details on the NHM Odisha recruitment is http://www.nrhmorissa.gov.in/ .

    Eligibility Criteria

    Educational Qualification and Age Limit:

    • VBD Consultant, NVBDC:

    The interested candidate should have passed Post Graduate Degree in Zoology or any other part of Bio-Sciences or Life Sciences. A must-have requirement for Life science candidates is Zoology should be one of the subjects at Degree level. Having 2 years of post-qualification experience in the Vector Borne Disease Control Programme under the Public Health System. The candidate must also have practical knowledge of computers.

    • Physiotherapist under Integrated Physiotherapy Unit:

     The candidate must have passed hold a graduation Degree in Physiotherapy (B.P.T) with a least 55% marks in aggregate from an acknowledged Institution/University. Also, the candidate must hold a 4.5 years full-time course including 6 months of mandatory internship. The candidate must have around 2 years or above of post-qualification clinical experience.

    How to Apply

    Enthusiastic candidates can apply for National Health Mission, Odisha Recruitment 2019 through the designated format on or before 31 December 2019. Intrigued applicants fulfilling the eligibility criteria are shall apply online through the official website. The online application form will be accessible from 25 December 2019 to 31 December 2019 till 11:59 pm.

    Also read, NHM Odisha Recruitment 2019.

