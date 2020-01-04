CAT 2019 Results Out; Exam Pattern and Steps to Download here

CAT 2019 Results Out

The notification has been passed by Indian Institute of Management, IIM published CAT Result 2019 on January 4, 2020, i.e. today. The result is ready for candidates on the official site of IIM CAT. According to the official update, the result is anticipated to release in the second week of January 2020. The Common Admission Test was carried on November 24, 2019, in the country.

How to download

Firstly, google the official website, iimcat.ac.in . Sign in on the official site with username and password Go and download the result or scorecard link after Login Scorecard will be ready and you can take the print

In the 2018 CAT result was published on January 5, 2019. The result is anticipated to publish on January 5 or January 6.

It was three hours of exams. There were three segments —

verbal ability and reading comprehension,

data interpretation and logical reasoning,

quantitative ability.

The student got 60 minutes to perform each segment and they had to perform one section before continuing to the next.

The difficulty level of CAT 2019 was comparable to that of CAT 2018, excluding VARC that was somewhat trickier this year. Both DILR and Quant were slightly more comfortable than the latest year. Overall, the paper was somewhat less difficult, as correlated to CAT 2018. Around 2 lakh candidates developed for CAT 2019 exam. Candidates who will pass the written examination shall be considered qualified for the interview round.

The end date to download the result of CAT 2019 is December 31, 2020, so candidates are requested to do that before the specified date. The result will be the foundation for admissions to MBA and other management programs to 20 IIMs and more than 1000 B-schools. The efficacy of the CAT result of the 2019 cum scorecard is 1 year respectively. CAT was carried on Nov 24 in 376 centers across 156 cities.

Also read, CAT 2019 Score Card.

<noscript><iframe title="How to Check CAT 2019 Result?" width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/UZN72-yVWlU?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

Read More