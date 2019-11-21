NHM Staff Nurse Result 2019 Released on mponline.gov.in, Check the merit list here

NHM Staff Nurse Result 2019

The merit list for the post Staff Nurse has been released by the National Health Mission, Madhya Pradesh (NHM MP). Candidates can download the result from the official website of NHM.

The merit list of the selected candidates can be checked by visiting the official website or through the direct.

The NHM Staff Nurse Result 2019 is being released in the form of merit list. Candidates need to download the PDF file in order to check the result. A total of 13607 candidates shortlisted for the NHM staff nurse posts.

The official website to check more details on NHM staff Nurse 2019 exam and to download the result is www.mponline.gov.in . Candidates must check the below mentioned steps to download the result.

Steps to download the NHM Staff Nurse Result 2019:

Visit the MP Online official website.

Click on the “NHM Staff Nurse Result 2019” link on the home page.

Enter the credentials asked to log in.

Check and download result.

Print the PDF file for further need.

Total of 13607 candidates are shortlisted in NHM MO Staff Nurse Exam. Candidates qualified will now have to appear for Document Verification process. Then the final list of the selected candidates will be selected.

NHM MP Exam was on 01 October 2019 across the state in various exam centres. Each question will carry 1 mark and there will be 100 questions in total. The educational qualification required is GNM or B. Sc Nursing Degree.

The recruitment exam was held to fulfil the requirement of 760 vacancies for the post of Staff Nurse.

Also read, NHM MP Recruitment 2019 Admit Card.

