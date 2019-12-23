NFC Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 273 Vacancies @nfc.gov.in

Nuclear Fuel Complex is an industrial establishment that operates under the Department of Atomic Energy, Government of India. In order to maintain its operating standards, Nuclear Fuel Complex floats various recruitment drives periodically for selection of the most suitable candidates for the available vacancies.

Under the latest notification published on the official website of Nuclear Fuel Complex @ www.nfc.gov.in/recruitment.html, applications have been invited from eligible candidates for 273 vacancies available across different profiles under NFC Recruitment 2020.

The online application process for the NFC Recruitment 2020 has commenced from 20th December 2019 onwards and will continue till 19th February 2020. All the candidates who are interested in the NFC Recruitment 2020, should complete their online applications as soon as possible.

No applications will be accepted beyond the cut-off date, so the candidates should not wait for the last minute and complete their applications right away. Once the application deadline has closed, the further selection process will be commenced under the NFC Recruitment 2020 to select the most suitable candidates.

273 vacancies available under NFC Recruitment 2020

Stipend Trainee Category 1: – 39 vacancies are available herein across different profiles.

39 vacancies are available herein across different profiles. Mechanical – 16 Vacancies

Architecture – 1 Vacancy

Chemical – 2 Vacancies

Electronics – 2 Vacancies

Chemical – 1 Vacancy

Computer Science – 1 Vacancy

Civil – 6 Vacancies

Electrical – 7 Vacancies

Electronics & Instrumentation – 1 Vacancy

Automobile – 1 Vacancy

Horticulture – 1 Vacancy

Stipendiary Trainee Category 2 – 184 Vacancies are available herein across different profiles.

Air Conditioning & Refrigeration -1 Vacancy

Fitter – 95 Vacancies

Electrical – 20 Vacancies

Welder – 3 Vacancies

Machinist – 5 Vacancies

Diesel Mechanic – 1 Vacancy

Turner – 12 Vacancies

Lab Technician – 3 Vacancies

Plumber – 2 Vacancies

Carpenter – 2 Vacancies

Masonry – 1 Vacancy

Chemical Plant Operator – 34 Vacancies

Upper Division Clerk – 12 Vacancies

Work Assistant A/Hospital Work Assistant A – 20 Vacancies

Stipendiary Trainee Category 1 – 6 Vacancies are available herein across different profiles

Chemical (B.Sc. Chemistry) – 1 Vacancy

Chemical – 5 Vacancies

Stipendiary Trainee Category 2

Chemical Plant Operator – 6 Vacancies

Stipendiary Trainee Category 2 – 6 Vacancies

Electrical – 1 Vacancy

Fitter – 1 Vacancy

Plumber – 1 Vacancy

Electronics -2 Vacancies

Turner – 1 Vacancy

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) –

Question: How many vacancies are available under NFC Recruitment 2020?

Answer: A total of 273 vacancies are available under NFC Recruitment 2020.

Question: When will the online application process start under NFC Recruitment 2020?

Answer: The online application process for NFC Recruitment 2020 has already commenced from 20th December 2019 onwards.

Question: Which is the official website for NFC Recruitment 2020?

Answer: The official website through which the candidates can apply for vacancies under NFC Recruitment 2020 is @ www.nfc.gov.in/recruitment.html.

Question: Can I submit my application through post?

Answer: No, all candidates need to complete their online application process through online channels only.

