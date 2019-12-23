NFC Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 273 Vacancies @nfc.gov.in
Nuclear Fuel Complex is an industrial establishment that operates under the Department of Atomic Energy, Government of India. In order to maintain its operating standards, Nuclear Fuel Complex floats various recruitment drives periodically for selection of the most suitable candidates for the available vacancies.
Under the latest notification published on the official website of Nuclear Fuel Complex @ www.nfc.gov.in/recruitment.html, applications have been invited from eligible candidates for 273 vacancies available across different profiles under NFC Recruitment 2020.
The online application process for the NFC Recruitment 2020 has commenced from 20th December 2019 onwards and will continue till 19th February 2020. All the candidates who are interested in the NFC Recruitment 2020, should complete their online applications as soon as possible.
No applications will be accepted beyond the cut-off date, so the candidates should not wait for the last minute and complete their applications right away. Once the application deadline has closed, the further selection process will be commenced under the NFC Recruitment 2020 to select the most suitable candidates.
273 vacancies available under NFC Recruitment 2020
- Stipend Trainee Category 1: – 39 vacancies are available herein across different profiles.
- Mechanical – 16 Vacancies
- Architecture – 1 Vacancy
- Chemical – 2 Vacancies
- Electronics – 2 Vacancies
- Chemical – 1 Vacancy
- Computer Science – 1 Vacancy
- Civil – 6 Vacancies
- Electrical – 7 Vacancies
- Electronics & Instrumentation – 1 Vacancy
- Automobile – 1 Vacancy
- Horticulture – 1 Vacancy
- Stipendiary Trainee Category 2 – 184 Vacancies are available herein across different profiles.
- Air Conditioning & Refrigeration -1 Vacancy
- Fitter – 95 Vacancies
- Electrical – 20 Vacancies
- Welder – 3 Vacancies
- Machinist – 5 Vacancies
- Diesel Mechanic – 1 Vacancy
- Turner – 12 Vacancies
- Lab Technician – 3 Vacancies
- Plumber – 2 Vacancies
- Carpenter – 2 Vacancies
- Masonry – 1 Vacancy
- Chemical Plant Operator – 34 Vacancies
Upper Division Clerk – 12 Vacancies
Work Assistant A/Hospital Work Assistant A – 20 Vacancies
- Stipendiary Trainee Category 1 – 6 Vacancies are available herein across different profiles
- Chemical (B.Sc. Chemistry) – 1 Vacancy
- Chemical – 5 Vacancies
- Stipendiary Trainee Category 2
- Chemical Plant Operator – 6 Vacancies
- Stipendiary Trainee Category 2 – 6 Vacancies
- Electrical – 1 Vacancy
- Fitter – 1 Vacancy
- Plumber – 1 Vacancy
- Electronics -2 Vacancies
- Turner – 1 Vacancy
Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) –
Question: How many vacancies are available under NFC Recruitment 2020?
Answer: A total of 273 vacancies are available under NFC Recruitment 2020.
Question: When will the online application process start under NFC Recruitment 2020?
Answer: The online application process for NFC Recruitment 2020 has already commenced from 20th December 2019 onwards.
Question: Which is the official website for NFC Recruitment 2020?
Answer: The official website through which the candidates can apply for vacancies under NFC Recruitment 2020 is @ www.nfc.gov.in/recruitment.html.
Question: Can I submit my application through post?
Answer: No, all candidates need to complete their online application process through online channels only.